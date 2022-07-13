PSA: Xbox, PS5, and Nintendo Switch games and accessories go up to 63% off at Amazon and GameStop right now
Shoppers, get ready: The second day of Amazon Prime Day 2022 is underway, and it includes major deals on the retailer's most popular items, featuring everything from clothing to home decor to cookware. Thanks to the event, you can save money on all these products and so much more — as long as you act now — Prime Day only lasts through tonight.
And if you're into gaming, there are tons of video games, controllers, and other accessories included in the sale that are bound to sell out fast.
We're talking Xbox remotes and PlayStation accessory kits, among many other in-demand options. And of course, we can't forget about all the games that currently have their prices slashed, including best-selling options like Super Mario Bros., Sonic Mania + Team Sonic Racing, and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. No matter what type of game you're into, which gaming system you own, or what skill level you're at, there's bound to be at least a few things that you can't resist.
And here's the best news: It's not just Amazon that is sharing some truly can't-miss deals right now. GameStop also has plenty of gaming deals at the moment for Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation, all of which you'll definitely want to check out. After all, the only thing better than a few big savings is even more of them, right?
If you're feeling overwhelmed by all the choices out there in the gaming world, though, we're here to make your selection process easier by finding all the best deals for you. Keep scrolling to view our top picks.
Best video game deals
If games are what you're looking for, you're in luck. Tons of great Nintendo Switch games are on sale right now, including popular options like New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe and Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit for as little as $44. Both games feature your favorite Super Mario characters, but Mario Kart Live puts a new interactive spin on the original version by letting you set up an augmented reality racetrack in your home. Plus, Prime members can save an additional $10 on the game reviewers are calling "super fun."
There are plenty of majorly discounted picks for people who own a different console, too. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy for PlayStation 5 is almost 60 percent off right now. Want to stock up on Xbox One games instead? Check out Forza Horizon 5, which is $38 off, for a high-speed adventure through cities, tropical environments, and desert landscapes in Mexico, all while driving powerful sports cars.
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Nintendo Switch, $43.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, Nintendo Switch, $49.99 with Prime (orig. $84.90) at amazon.com
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, PlayStation 5, $44.68 (orig. $59.99) at gamestop.com
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, PlayStation 5, $24.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- Far Cry 6, PlayStation 5, $24.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- FIFA 2022, XBox One, $19.99 (orig. $59.99) at gamestop.com
- Forza Horizon 5, Xbox One, $21.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- Sonic Mania + Team Sonic Racing: Double Pack, Nintendo Switch, $29.99 (orig. $39.99) at amazon.com
- Bravery Default II, Nintendo Switch, $29.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- Red Dead Redemption 2, Xbox One, $24.99 (orig. $59.99) at gamestop.com
- NBA 2K22, PlayStation 5, $14.99 (orig. $39.99) at gamestop.com
Best racing wheel deals
It's not just games that are experiencing big price drops at the moment. Several high-quality racing wheels are also discounted right now, including the best-selling Logitech G Driving Force Racing Wheel and Pedals which are discounted by up to $210. The two-piece set is compatible with PlayStation 3, 4, and 5, and has more than 10,500 five-star ratings from shoppers who praise how responsive it is. There's also an option for Xbox consoles that rotates up to 900 degrees, so you can easily turn around sharp corners, and can mount to a racing chair to complete your setup.
- Logitech G Dual-Motor Feedback Driving Force G29 Gaming Racing Wheel for PlayStation, $200 (orig. $399.99) at amazon.com
- Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals for Xbox One, $199.99 (orig. $299.99) at amazon.com
Best controller deals
Need a new controller for your computer? You can choose from a few options on Amazon. The SteelSeries Stratus Duo Wireless Gaming Controller, for instance, works with Android, Windows, VR, and Chromebooks and only costs $40 for Prime subscribers. But if you're looking to upgrade your Xbox gaming experience, consider this wireless option. It can last up to 40 hours before needing to be recharged and connects with some PCs, Android phones, and tablets, so you can play video games when you're traveling.
- SteelSeries Stratus Duo Wireless Gaming Controller, $39.98 with Prime (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- Luna Controller, $39.99 with Prime (orig. $69.99) at amazon.com
- GameSir T4 Pro Wireless Game Controller, $28.79 with Prime (orig. $35.99) at amazon.com
- PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller, $59 (orig. $69.99) at amazon.com
- Microsoft Xbox Series X Wireless Controller Electric Volt, $59 (orig. $64.99) at gamestop.com
Best headset deals
A number of customer-loved headsets are also on sale right now, such as the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset and the Logitech G Pro X Wireless Gaming Headset, which have each racked up thousands of perfect ratings thanks to their immersive sound and high-quality microphone that lets users on the other end hear you "crystal clear." The Kraken headset is available in five on-sale colors while the G Pro X headset comes with an adapter that lets you wirelessly connect it to your system.
- Logitech G Pro X Wireless Lightspeed Gaming Headset, $142.49 with Prime (orig. $229.99) at amazon.com
- Razer Kraken Gaming Headset, $39.99 (orig. $79.99) at amazon.com
- HyperX Cloud II Wireless Gaming Headset, $109.99 (orig. $149.99) at amazon.com
Best accessory deals
Don't forget about adding a few extra accessories to your cart, either. This $20 Xbox remote lets you easily watch movies and TV shows on your console by navigating apps, pausing, and powering your device from across the room. Another inexpensive option is this $29 lightweight mouse that will keep your hand comfortable for up to 250 hours of gameplay.
- HyperX Alloy Origins Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, $59.99 with Prime (orig. $109.99) at amazon.com
- PDP Gaming Media Remote for Xbox Series X/S/One, $19.99 (orig. $22.99) at gamestop.com
- Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse, $28.49 with Prime (orig. $49.99) at amazon.com
- Bionik Gaming Accessories Pro Kit for PlayStation 5, $42.51 (orig. $59.99) at gamestop.com
Related content:
- PSA: Xbox, PS5, and Nintendo Switch games and accessories go up to 63% off at Amazon and GameStop right now
- The 22 best laptop deals to shop on Amazon Prime Day, from lightweight Chromebooks to powerful gaming computers
- Amazon Prime Day has the headphone deals you won't want to miss
- The best TV deals from Amazon Prime Day, Walmart, and Best Buy can save you hundreds of dollars