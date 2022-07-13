It's not just games that are experiencing big price drops at the moment. Several high-quality racing wheels are also discounted right now, including the best-selling Logitech G Driving Force Racing Wheel and Pedals which are discounted by up to $210. The two-piece set is compatible with PlayStation 3, 4, and 5, and has more than 10,500 five-star ratings from shoppers who praise how responsive it is. There's also an option for Xbox consoles that rotates up to 900 degrees, so you can easily turn around sharp corners, and can mount to a racing chair to complete your setup.