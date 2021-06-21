Amazon launches huge PlayStation deals for Prime Day - up to 70 percent off games
If you're still unable to get your hands on a PlayStation 5, you're not alone: Ever since Sony's new benchmark console was unveiled to the world last November, stock issues and sky-high demand has made it virtually impossible for most shoppers to bring the console home. Restocks fly off shelves in minutes - if not seconds - and retailers generally don't announce any impending availabilities, leaving many to keep dreaming of the day when the sleek, all-white console finally becomes steadily available.
With the console impossible to find, it was therefore unsurprising that there are no discounts or bundles on sale for the PS5 this Amazon Prime Day. However, there's good news for anyone who already owns a PS5 or the older PS4: Best-selling games such as Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, Resident Evil Village, Biomutant, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and more are currently up to 70 percent off as part of the retailer's annual sale.
Officially live through tomorrow, June 22, Amazon Prime Day includes more than 2 million deals across the two-day event, and PlayStation faithfuls won't be disappointed with the chance to stock up on games for less. Apart from the aforementioned best-sellers (which are on sale for both PS5 and PS4 editions), the lucky few with a PS5 can pick up popular titles like Marvel's Avengers, Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2, Outriders, and Watch Dogs: Legion for as much as $40 off. Since PS4 discs are compatible with the PS5, games that are on sale for the former are worth a look too, including the best-selling Ghost of Tsushima for just $30.
Don't miss accessories either: Current Prime Day deals include discounts for shopper-loved headsets like Turtle Beach's Recon 200 in white and other essentials such as the charging dock for PlayStation VR Move Motion Controllers. To access the latter's 48-hour deal (and all the other Prime Day-exclusive sales you'll see), you'll have to be a Prime member first - all the more reason to sign up for Amazon Prime if you haven't already.
Even HyperX's top-rated Cloud Flight, Cloud Alpha, and Cloud II headsets are up to 29 percent off for those who want to score a headset from the gamer-loved brand. Plus, Logitech's G29 gaming wheel and pedals set that's compatible with PlayStation (and one of Amazon's most wished-for products) is $176 off right now, and the company's beloved Blue Yeti microphone is $21 less than usual. These Prime Day deals typically fly off shelves as soon as they're live, so PS4 and 5 fans will want to shop these sales fast. Check out the 25 best PlayStation deals this Prime Day below, and don't miss all of EW's Prime Day coverage here.
PlayStation 4 video game deals
- Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, $22.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, $57.95 (orig. $63.99)
- Marvel's Avengers, $24.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Judgment, $34.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Resident Evil Village, $49.94 (orig. $59.99)
- The Last of Us Part II, $29.29 (orig. $39.99)
- Biomutant, $49.92 (orig. $59.99)
- It Takes Two, $29.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Ghost of Tsushima, $29.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139…, $44.99 (orig. $59.99)
PlayStation 5 video game deals
- Resident Evil Village, $49.75 (orig. $59.99)
- Marvel's Avengers, $24.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition, $49.99 (orig. $69.99)
- Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2, $41.88 (orig. $49.99)
- Watch Dogs: Legion, $19.99 (orig. $59.99)
- The Pathless, $29.98 (orig. $49.99)
- Godfall: Ascended Edition, $30 (orig. $99.99)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising, $29.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Outriders Day One Edition, $44.99 (orig. $59.99)
PlayStation gaming accessories deals
- Logitech Blue Yeti USB Mic for Recording and Streaming, $108.33 (orig. $129.99)
- Logitech G29 Gaming Racing Wheel with Responsive Pedals for PlayStation, $223.99 (orig. $399.99)
- Turtle Beach Recon 200 White Amplified Gaming Headset, $49.95 (orig. $59.95)
- HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless Gaming Headset, $99.99 (orig. $139.99)
- Oivo PS5 Stand with Cooling Fan and Controller Charger Station, $39.99 (orig. $60)
- Playstation 5 Controller Charger, $21.59 (orig. $26.99)
