Amazon launches huge PlayStation deals for Prime Day - up to 70 percent off games

If you're still unable to get your hands on a PlayStation 5, you're not alone: Ever since Sony's new benchmark console was unveiled to the world last November, stock issues and sky-high demand has made it virtually impossible for most shoppers to bring the console home. Restocks fly off shelves in minutes - if not seconds - and retailers generally don't announce any impending availabilities, leaving many to keep dreaming of the day when the sleek, all-white console finally becomes steadily available.