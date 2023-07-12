It's still Amazon Prime Day, and these 40 gaming deals start just at $12

Release the Razer Kraken, and you'll never go back to shoddy headsets ever again. If its surplus of 34,000+ five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers is anything to go by, it's tough to find a better option for serious gamers under $100. Background noise won't get through the mic and despite its hefty build, it won't weigh down on your head or ears after hours of focused play, according to the brand.



One shopper shared that the headset "lasted me a solid two years after using it for my Xbox One every single day" and they couldn't "imagine buying anything else." And right now, it's a solid 44 percent off.