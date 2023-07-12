It's still Amazon Prime Day, and these 40 gaming deals start just at $12
We've made it to the last full day of Amazon Prime Day 2023, but there's still plenty of time to make the most of the sale event. The discounts have been pouring in since yesterday, and there's still an irresistible number of gaming deals too good to pass up. Even if your console is in check or you already have a beefed-up laptop ready for any alternate universe or sports match, these gaming accessories will only improve your experience.
While you don't have to be a Prime member to take part, some deals are exclusive to those with a Prime membership. For those who aren't signed up, Amazon is offering a 30-day free trial that comes with the perk of free, two-day shipping, so that new headset or sleek monitor will arrive in just two days.
While there is a mammoth number of sales infiltrating every corner of Amazon right now, we've narrowed it down to 40 of the best gaming deals to amp your current set-up much more affordably. We're talking video games, controllers, headsets, keyboards, mice, and monitors up to 75 percent off.
Video Game Prime Day Deals
- Sonic Frontiers for Nintendo Switch, $31.87 (orig. $59.99)
- Just Dance 2023 Edition (Code In Box) for Nintendo Switch, $14.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for PlayStation 5, $43.99 with coupon (orig. $69.99)
- Hogwarts Legacy for PlayStation 5, $54.25 (orig. $69.99)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for Nintendo Switch, $51.99 (orig. $69.99)
- Far Cry 6 Xbox Series X S, Xbox One Standard Edition, $21.89 (orig. $59.99)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons for Nintendo Switch, $53.45 (orig. $59.99)
- FIFA 23 Standard Edition for Xbox One, $36.10 (orig. $59.99)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard for PlayStation 4, $30.30 (orig. $59.99)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition for Xbox Series X, $34.99 (orig. $39.99)
That game you've had your eye on is likely brandished with a shiny new discount this Prime Day. Whether you're a hardcore Nintendo Switch fan or prefer to take opponents on through a PS5, there are options for nearly every console on sale right now.
It's one thing to watch Star Wars and another to test your Jedi powers through Cal Kestis. Fans of the franchise can ward off enemies with lightsabers on the well-rated Star Wars Jedi: Survivor PS5 game. A handful of reviewers noted that the storyline and characters of the game are equally as enjoyable as the combat — complete with the perfect level of frustration and difficulty on some levels. It's "just awesome," according to one happy customer, who shared that they "wake up thinking about how badly I want to play it."
Buy it! Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for PlayStation 5, $43.99 with coupon (orig. $69.99); amazon.com
Players seeking extra action might also want to pop Call of Duty Vanguard in their cart, which is currently 49 percent off. Available on PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series One and X, this game is all about World War II and has a hefty 20 maps to explore. It can even include zombies during gameplay. "I've been playing COD since day one; this one looks and feels great," mentioned a shopper, who rated it as their second favorite game from the franchise.
Buy it! Call of Duty: Vanguard for PlayStation 4, $30.30 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
Prefer games where less is at stake? The family-friendly classic that is Just Dance 2023 Edition is also on sale for Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox for a whopping 75 percent off. Get your friends over for some battles, or host a dance party for one after work. You'll break a sweat and probably lose your voice belting out the lyrics to all of the songs, too. As buyers noted, the graphics, sheer volume of songs, and overall user interface is a major upgrade from the days of playing this pick on the Wii.
Buy it! Just Dance 2023 Edition (Code In Box) for Nintendo Switch, $14.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
Gaming Headsets Prime Day Deals
- Logitech G432 Wired Gaming Headset, $44.99 (orig. $79.99)
- Razer Kraken Gaming Headset, $44.99 (orig. $79.99)
- Logitech G535 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset, $79.99 with Prime (orig. $129.99)
- Ozeino Gaming Headset, $19.98 with Prime (orig. $32.99)
- Razer BlackShark V2 Gaming Headset, $59.99 (orig. $99.99)
- HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset, $59.99 with Prime (orig. $99.99)
- JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over-Ear Gaming Headphones, $19.95 (orig. $39.95)
Don't skimp out on a headset that leaves you high and dry in the middle of a game or streaming. Crisp and clear audio, feedback and echo-free, and top-notch sound quality are just a few features that these on-sale (and very highly rated) headsets share.
Release the Razer Kraken, and you'll never go back to shoddy headsets ever again. If its surplus of 34,000+ five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers is anything to go by, it's tough to find a better option for serious gamers under $100. Background noise won't get through the mic and despite its hefty build, it won't weigh down on your head or ears after hours of focused play, according to the brand.
One shopper shared that the headset "lasted me a solid two years after using it for my Xbox One every single day" and they couldn't "imagine buying anything else." And right now, it's a solid 44 percent off.
Buy it! Razer Kraken Gaming Headset, $44.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com
If comfort and style are non-negotiables for you, the currently-$23 gaming headset from Ozeino shouldn't be overlooked. On the lower end of the cost spectrum, this one wins points for affordability, cushy comfort, and overall style (just peep its rainbow lights and vibrant white color). Customers reported that both the sound quality and superb noise cancellation surprised them.
Buy it! Ozeino Gaming Headset, $19.98 with Prime (orig. $32.99); amazon.com
Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Prime Day Deals
- Razer DeathAdder V2 X HyperSpeed, $39.99 (orig. $59.99)
- RedThunder K10 Wireless Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo, $54.99 (orig. $79.99)
- Snpurdiri 60% Wired Gaming Keyboard, $18.39 with Prime (orig. $24.99)
- Versiontech. Wireless Gaming Mouse, $16.99 (orig. $27.99)
- Razer Naga Trinity Gaming Mouse, $64.99 (orig. $99.99)
- SteelSeries Rival 650 Quantum Wireless Gaming Mouse, $69.22 (orig. $119.99)
- Logitech G502 Hero High-Performance Wired Gaming Mouse, $34.99 (orig. $79.99)
- SteelSeries Apex 3 RGB Gaming Keyboard, $44.95 (orig. $49.99)
- Redragon K552 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, $29.59 with Prime (orig. $44.99)
Any gamer knows that a standard keyboard and mouse don't always cut it for intense sessions. Devices that are cut out for rapid clicking, high-speed clacking, and tactical movements are needed, and Prime Day, fortunately, has no shortage of these must-have gadgets on sale.
Take the highly rated Razer Naga Trinity Gaming Mouse, which is $35 less right now. Crowned with over 15,000 five-star ratings, the mouse has received praise from shoppers for its slick, gliding feet, 19 buttons, overall speed, and long-lasting battery life — courtesy of an auto shut-off feature. Additionally, the ergonomic design, switches, and build that can take a beating are what stood out to a happy reviewer, who said this mouse "has completely transformed my gaming experience."
Buy it! Razer Naga Trinity Gaming Mouse, $64.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com
Anyone after a keyboard and mouse combo will like the look of the RedThunder Wireless set. This wireless model is easy to carry between workspaces and gaming rooms and only needs charging "once a week," according to users. The mouse zips around surfaces with no lag and detailed precision, and the easy plug-and-play kit also takes seconds to set up.
Buy it! RedThunder K10 Wireless Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo, $54.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com
For something a little more colorful, look no further than Snpurdiri's 60% Wired Gaming Keyboard. The keyboard's pastel pink body and rainbow backlighting are simply fun, and the tool feels equally as pleasant on the hands. Anyone who loves the satisfactory click and clack of traditional typewriters and keyboards will want to add this pick to their collection. It's also "a good starting keyboard for gamers," according to one review.
Buy it! Snpurdiri 60% Wired Gaming Keyboard, 18.39 with Prime (orig. $24.99); amazon.com
Gaming Controllers Prime Day Deals
- PowerA Spectra Infinity Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X, $39.88 (orig. $44.99)
- Oivo PS5 Controller Charger Station, $19.99 with Prime (orig. $40.99)
- Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals, $199.99 with Prime (orig. $399.99)
- Oivo PS4 Controller Charger Dock Station, $11.99 with Prime (orig. $19.99)
- EasySMX Wired Gaming Controller, $19.99 (orig. $23.99)
- Official Luna Wireless Controller, $39.99 with Prime (orig. $69.99)
- Logitech G F710 Wireless Gamepad Controller, $42.88 (orig. $49.99)
Over time, gaming controllers' buttons and joysticks get mashed and, well, have just seen better days. If your controllers are barely recognizable or lose battery a little too easily, a new purchase is in order. For folks dealing with the latter, the Oivo PS4 charging station and the more recent Oivo PS5 controller charger station are both discounted. The docks keep controllers from walking off and are a cool-looking reminder to charge up before your next gaming marathon.
Buy it! Oivo PS5 Controller Charger Station, $19.99 with Prime (orig. $40.99); amazon.com
Those looking to upgrade completely may want to look past your standard controller. Racing games are always a good time, but playing with an actual steering wheel and pedals can uplevel the experience. Logitech's version of a wheel and pedals is $200 off and has a solid 13,000+ five-star ratings from shoppers backing its quality.
Fans of F1, Gran Turismo, and Assetto Corsa all have shouted about just how smooth and durable this accessory is as well as how quality the construction is. Thanks to these features, one person explained that it feels less "like a toy but more like a true driving simulator."
Buy it! Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals, $199.99 with Prime (orig. $399.99); amazon.com
Amazon launched its cloud gaming service, Luna, back in the spring of 2022, and it's not just limited to the online marketplace's games. Users can play picks from Xbox, PlayStation 4, Fortnite, and even Mac and PC games. Not only that, but Amazon Prime members get access to the catalog included in their membership. For a comfortable experience, shoppers can grab the wireless controller for $30 less during Prime Day. The ergonomic design is not only a nice fit in hand, but it's pretty robust, too. As one impressed reviewer noted, it "works great and has handled the punishment a kid can put it through well."
Buy it! Official Luna Wireless Controller, $39.99 with Prime (orig. $69.99); amazon.com
Gaming Monitor Prime Day Deals
- Samsung Odyssey G4 Series 25-Inch FHD Gaming Monitor, $229.99 (orig. $349.99)
- Acer Nitro ED240Q Curved Gaming Monitor, $109.99 (orig. $179.99)
- Razer Raptor 27-Inch Gaming Monitor, $349.99 (orig. $799.99)
- MSI G27C4X 27-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor, $169.99 with Prime (orig. $219.99)
- Samsung 49-Inch Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor, $899.99 with Prime (orig. $1,399.99)
- Samsung 27-Inch Odyssey G32A FHD Gaming Monitor, $190.31 (orig. $279.99)
- Koorui 27-Inch FHD Monitor, $109.80 (orig. $149.98)
There's no excuse for pixelated displays and major lag while you're gaming — especially not while Prime Day is going on. One of the most impressive discounts is Razer's Raptor gaming monitor, which is a solid $450 off. The monitor "feels very premium," according to one shopper, and another person added that the "adjustable height and tilt" are absolutely "superb for gaming."
Buy it! Razer Raptor 27-Inch Gaming Monitor, $349.99 (orig. $799.99); amazon.com
For gamers looking to invest in something spectacular, the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor can't be beaten. The panoramic screen gives users the feeling of being fully immersed in a game. With the curved screen, even your peripheral vision gets the illusion that you're in a different reality.
As reviewers have pointed out, the flicker-free, hyper-fast optics make it completely worth it. "I feel like I'm playing games for the first time," explained one reviewer. "It just flat-out looks unbelievable."
Buy it! Samsung 49-Inch Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor, $899.99 with Prime (orig. $1,399.99); amazon.com
If you've filled your cart, don't wait to check out. It's only a few hours until these prices disappear, and you won't want to miss getting all your gaming gadgets at some of the lowest prices we've seen this year.
Buy It! The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for Nintendo Switch, $51.99 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com
Buy it! Koorui 27-Inch FHD Monitor, $109.80 (orig. $149.98); amazon.com
Buy it! Logitech G432 Wired Gaming Headset, $45.99 (orig. $79.99) at amazon.com
Buy it! Samsung 27-Inch Odyssey G32A FHD Gaming Monitor, $189.90 (orig. $279.99); amazon.com
Buy it! Versiontech. Wireless Gaming Mouse, $12.99 with Prime (orig. $27.99); amazon.com
