Amazon Prime Day has finally arrived, and with it comes thousands of discounts for video game lovers. The retailer’s biggest sale of the year — normally held in July — was delayed by months due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the wait was well worth it because tons of can’t-miss deals are now live.

Buy it! Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition Nintendo Switch, $299 at amazon.com

As for Microsoft’s Xbox, new favorites like NBA 2K21 and Marvel's Avengers are on both on sale, with the former being 37 percent off just weeks since its September release. Shoppers can also grab Madden NFL 21 for up to $50 off its MVP edition. The company is set to launch its newest consoles — the Xbox Series X and S — in November, making now the perfect time for players to score games on sale as the new platforms will still support titles compatible with current Xbox One systems.

It can get overwhelming with this many deals to browse through, so we’ve narrowed down the 37 best gaming deals you won’t want to miss this Amazon Prime Day. Shop below to save on the classic games now, and don't miss EW's Prime Day TV deals and Fire TV Stick sales roundups, too.

Best Nintendo Prime Day gaming deals

Image zoom

Animal Crossing: New Horizons, $49.94 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, $49.94 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, $44.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com

Super Mario Odyssey, $44.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com

Super Mario Party, $39.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com

Legend of Zelda Link's Awakening, $49.94 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, $44.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com

Paper Mario: The Origami King, $57.50 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com

Luigi's Mansion 3, $49.94 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com

Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu!, $44.49 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com

Pokemon: Let's Go, Eevee!, $49.94 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com

Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated Shiny Edition, $59.99 (orig. $149.99) at amazon.com

Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated F.U.N. Edition, $99.99 (orig. $249) at amazon.com

Yoshi's Crafted World, $39.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com

SanDisk 128GB MicroSDXC Memory Card for Nintendo Switch with 12-month Nintendo Switch Online Family Membership, starting at $39.99 (orig. $61.39) at amazon.com

PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch in various themes, $38.73 (orig. $49.99) at amazon.com

PDP Nintendo Switch Faceoff Super Mario Star Wired Pro Controller, $14.94 (orig. 24.99) at amazon.com

Best Xbox Prime Day gaming deals

Image zoom Square Enix

NBA 2K21, $37.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com

PGA Tour 2K21, $49.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com

Madden NFL 21, $37.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com

Madden NFL 21 MVP Edition, $49.99 (orig. $99.99) at amazon.com

Marvel's Avengers Earth's Mightiest Edition, $173.31 (orig. $199.99) at amazon.com

The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame $13.19 (orig. $39.99) at amazon.com

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, $49.94 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com

Plants Vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, $13.99 (orig. $39.99) at amazon.com

Fallout 76: Wastelanders, $18.88 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com

LEGO Harry Potter: Collection, $15.99 (orig. $29.99) at amazon.com

Best PlayStation Prime Day gaming deals

Image zoom Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, $49.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com

NBA 2K21, $34.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com

PGA Tour 2K21, $49.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com

Madden NFL 21, $37.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com

Madden NFL 21 MVP Edition, $49.99 (orig. $99.99) at amazon.com

PlayStation Now: 12 Month Subscription, $41.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com

The Last of Us Part II, $39.99 (orig. $39.99) at amazon.com

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint, $5.99 (orig. $19.99) at amazon.com

Mortal Kombat 11, $14.99 (orig. $19.99) at amazon.com

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection, $44.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com