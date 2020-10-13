37 Nintendo, Xbox, and PlayStation deals that are actually worth shopping from Amazon Prime Day
From Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla to Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
Amazon Prime Day has finally arrived, and with it comes thousands of discounts for video game lovers. The retailer’s biggest sale of the year — normally held in July — was delayed by months due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the wait was well worth it because tons of can’t-miss deals are now live.
While there are currently no major discounts on the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, or PlayStation systems, the Switch is fortunately back in stock for those looking to grab one after months — and in the special Animal Crossing-themed edition that previously sold out in minutes, to boot. As for games, Nintendo’s iconic best-sellers like Mario Tennis Aces, Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, and Splatoon 2 are all $20 off, and the runaway hit of the year, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, is $10 less than usual. Prime members can even get a SanDisk MicroSD card that adds storage space on your Switch for digital-download games alongside a 12-month Nintendo Switch online membership for nearly half-off.
Buy it! Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition Nintendo Switch, $299 at amazon.com
As for Microsoft’s Xbox, new favorites like NBA 2K21 and Marvel's Avengers are on both on sale, with the former being 37 percent off just weeks since its September release. Shoppers can also grab Madden NFL 21 for up to $50 off its MVP edition. The company is set to launch its newest consoles — the Xbox Series X and S — in November, making now the perfect time for players to score games on sale as the new platforms will still support titles compatible with current Xbox One systems.
Similarly, Sony has announced that PlayStation 4 games will be compatible with its upcoming console, the PlayStation 5. This means now is also a great time for PlayStation fans to score on games, regardless of whether they’re thinking of upgrading to the PS5 in November or not. Games like the upcoming Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla are on sale for up to $10 off, and you’ll also find some of the newest titles, like NBA 2K21, included in the markdowns. Amazon is running major discounts for up to 75 percent off Mortal Kombat titles for the PS4, too, as well as $20 off The Last of Us Part II.
It can get overwhelming with this many deals to browse through, so we’ve narrowed down the 37 best gaming deals you won’t want to miss this Amazon Prime Day. Shop below to save on the classic games now, and don't miss EW's Prime Day TV deals and Fire TV Stick sales roundups, too.
Best Nintendo Prime Day gaming deals
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons, $49.94 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, $49.94 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, $44.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- Super Mario Odyssey, $44.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- Super Mario Party, $39.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- Legend of Zelda Link's Awakening, $49.94 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, $44.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- Paper Mario: The Origami King, $57.50 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- Luigi's Mansion 3, $49.94 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu!, $44.49 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- Pokemon: Let's Go, Eevee!, $49.94 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated Shiny Edition, $59.99 (orig. $149.99) at amazon.com
- Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated F.U.N. Edition, $99.99 (orig. $249) at amazon.com
- Yoshi's Crafted World, $39.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- SanDisk 128GB MicroSDXC Memory Card for Nintendo Switch with 12-month Nintendo Switch Online Family Membership, starting at $39.99 (orig. $61.39) at amazon.com
- PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch in various themes, $38.73 (orig. $49.99) at amazon.com
- PDP Nintendo Switch Faceoff Super Mario Star Wired Pro Controller, $14.94 (orig. 24.99) at amazon.com
Best Xbox Prime Day gaming deals
- NBA 2K21, $37.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- PGA Tour 2K21, $49.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- Madden NFL 21, $37.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- Madden NFL 21 MVP Edition, $49.99 (orig. $99.99) at amazon.com
- Marvel's Avengers Earth's Mightiest Edition, $173.31 (orig. $199.99) at amazon.com
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame $13.19 (orig. $39.99) at amazon.com
- Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, $49.94 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- Plants Vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, $13.99 (orig. $39.99) at amazon.com
- Fallout 76: Wastelanders, $18.88 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- LEGO Harry Potter: Collection, $15.99 (orig. $29.99) at amazon.com
Best PlayStation Prime Day gaming deals
- Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, $49.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- NBA 2K21, $34.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- PGA Tour 2K21, $49.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- Madden NFL 21, $37.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- Madden NFL 21 MVP Edition, $49.99 (orig. $99.99) at amazon.com
- PlayStation Now: 12 Month Subscription, $41.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- The Last of Us Part II, $39.99 (orig. $39.99) at amazon.com
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint, $5.99 (orig. $19.99) at amazon.com
- Mortal Kombat 11, $14.99 (orig. $19.99) at amazon.com
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection, $44.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
Related content:
Comments