Best-selling Nintendo Switch games are up to 70 percent off for Amazon Prime Day 2021
Nintendo fans are surely giddy with excitement after the company's E3 2021 presentation on June 15. It showed off footage of upcoming titles, like the newest 2D Metroid game in 19 years and a fresh teaser for the most anticipated game in recent years, the direct sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. But that shouldn't be all that Nintendo followers have in their carts right now (yes, BOTW 2 is up for pre-order at Amazon) - Amazon Prime Day is officially here, after all.
Classic favorites that never disappoint on sale include the first BOTW for 20 percent off, plus Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Link's Awakening, Plants Vs. Zombies, and Super Mario games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and 3D World + Bowser's Fury for $10 off each. Although Nintendo's Switch and Switch Lite consoles are never marked down (not even for Black Friday), they're thankfully still available to buy - a small miracle, considering the tsunami-like demand for both systems over the past year. There's even a trick to save on the Switch Lite this Prime Day: Amazon has launched bundles with the Nintendo Switch Lite in all colors, including the newest blue, where shoppers can get the console alongside a 128-gigabyte microSD storage card for just $199 (the same price as the Switch Lite alone).
Buy it! Nintendo Switch Lite Bundle with 128GB MicroSD Card, $199.99 (orig. $234.98) at amazon.com
Other noteworthy game sales include the new Pimkin 3 Deluxe and the Pokemon Sword that broke sales records in 2020 - it's now $10 less than usual. Bioshock: The Collection is where you'll find the biggest markdown this Prime Day, at 70 percent off.
Games and consoles aren't all you can find on sale: Accessories, like extra Joy-Cons, Hori's officially licensed Zelda-themed wireless controller, and playstands that turn your Switch Lite into a multiplayer console, are massively discounted, too. Amazon has hidden the sale prices for some of these markdowns, but shoppers will be able to see them once they click "add to cart."
Along with Nintendo, you can save on Sony PlayStation games, too - they're both part of Prime Day's two million discounts and available through June 22. Check out all the major deals to shop this Amazon Prime Day here, and keep reading for the 26 best Nintendo Switch video game deals at Amazon right now.
Super Mario Nintendo Switch games on sale
- Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, $48.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King, $38.95 (orig. $59.99)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, $49.94 (orig. $59.99)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, $49.94 (orig. $59.99)
- Luigi's Mansion 3, $49.94 (orig. $59.99)
- Super Mario Party, $49.94 (orig. $59.99)
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, $74.99 (orig. $99.99)
Nintendo Switch games on sale
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, $47.88 (orig. $59.99)
- Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, $49.94 (orig. $59.99)
- Pokemon Sword, $49.94 (orig. $59.99)
- Plants Vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition, $19.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Pimkim 3 Deluxe, $55 (orig. $59.99)
- BioShock: The Collection, $19.99 (orig. $59.99)
Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite consoles and accessories
- Nintendo Switch Lite in Blue, $199
- Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy‑Con, $299
- Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition, $299
- Orange and Purple Joy-Cons, $69 (orig. $79.99)
- Pink and Green Joy-Cons, $69 (orig. $79.99)
- Gray Joy-Cons, $69 (orig. $79.99)
- PowerA Animal Crossing Protection Case for Switch or Switch Lite, $19.99 (orig. $24.99)
- Nintendo Switch Dual USB Playstand, $25.49 (orig. $29.99)
- Nintendo Switch Split Pad Ergonomic Controller for Handheld Mode, $39.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro, $84.75 (orig. $99.99)
