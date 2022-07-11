13 gaming deals you need to shop before Amazon Prime Day — including best-selling PS5 games for 68 percent off
Shoppers everywhere are counting down the minutes to Amazon Prime Day 2022. The two-day event will take place on July 12 and 13 in more than 20 countries, with thousands of can't-miss deals in nearly every product department. And right now, tons of early Prime Day markdowns are quietly showing up all over the site. Gaming enthusiasts will meet their match with up to 70 percent off on consoles, controllers, games, and more.
Pricey gaming consoles and accessories are usually some of the first items to sell out during sale events like Prime Day, probably because they so rarely receive markdowns. That makes ordering them during the 48-hour promotion incredibly competitive and, for some shoppers, stressful. That's where these hush-hush early deals come in: They're a way to avoid the chaos while still securing great prices on exactly what you want.
The Xbox Series S is one product that's all but guaranteed to go out of stock during Prime Day. It's Xbox's smallest console ever and is equipped with ultra-fast load times, 4K video, and compatibility with four generations of Xbox games. Right now, Prime members can purchase it with an extra wireless controller for under $340. That's still rather expensive, but it's the steepest discount this duo has ever received. If you're not a Prime member yet, sign up for a free 30-day trial to access this deal and countless others.
Whether you prefer gaming via console, PC, or virtual reality headset, you're almost certain to find what you need among Amazon's latest discounts. Below, we've rounded up the 13 best early Prime Day gaming deals. Order your products of choice while you can. They could sell out at any moment, after all.
Early Prime Day gaming console deals
- Xbox Series S + Carbon Black Core Wireless Controller, $338.99 (orig. $359.98)
- Meta Quest 2 Virtual Reality Headset with Cable, $368.21 (orig. $378)
- Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy‑Con + 128GB MicroSDXC Card, $320.48 (orig. $334.98)
- Nintendo Switch Lite, Turquoise with 128GB MicroSDXC Card, $220.48 (orig. $234.98)
If you've considered dabbling in virtual reality, now's your chance to do so at a better price. The Meta Quest 2 Streamer Bundle comes with everything you need to start, including a Quest 2 headset, Oculus Touch controllers that transfer your movements to VR settings, and a PC adapter cord for additional games that can be accessed exclusively through Meta's website. One first-time VR user called the headset the "best enjoyment/dollar value of just about any purchase" and added: "The tutorial had me smiling in wonder at the feeling of immersion." Right now, Prime members can purchase the headset, controllers, and adapter cable for just shy of $370.
Nintendo Switch fans know the device hardly ever goes on sale, but Prime members can buy it in a pack — featuring classic blue and red Joy-Cons and a 128-gigabyte SD card — for $14.50 off right now. The SD card allows you to store digitally-downloaded games in one place. That eliminates the need for multiple physical game cards, which are usually more expensive and painfully easy to lose.
Early Prime Day gaming controller and accessory deals
- Xbox Core Wireless Controller, $49–$59 (orig. $59.99–$64.99)
- Logitech G29 Dual-Motor Racing Wheel with Responsive Pedals for PlayStation 5, 4, & 3, $237.47 (orig. $399.99)
- HyperX QuadCast USB Condenser Gaming Microphone, $99.08 (orig. $139.99)
- Glorious Model O Wired RGB 67g Lightweight Gaming Mouse, $49.99–$59.99 (orig. $84.99)
Sometimes, stocking up on the basics is the best thing to do. Early Prime Day deals make that easy, thanks to a discount on the Xbox Core Wireless Controller. The classic controller is up to 24 percent off in colors black, white, red, and blue. If you're new to the world of Xbox, trust that it's a sound investment: The microconsole is compatible with the Series X, Series S, Xbox One, and Windows 10 and 11 devices.
PlayStation users should check out the Logitech car racing wheel set, which simulates the experience of car racing when paired with appropriate games. It even comes with floor pedals that mimic the feelings of accelerating, changing gears, and braking. The set is currently available for a discount of over $160, or 41 percent off. Judging by its 10,500 five-star ratings, racing enthusiasts are unlikely to regret their purchase.
Early Prime Day video game deals
- Far Cry 6, PlayStation 5 Standard Edition, $18.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Forza Horizon 5: Standard Edition, Xbox Series X & Xbox One, $21.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Nintendo Switch Standard Edition, $25.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Grand Theft Auto V, PlayStation 5, $19.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Xbox PC Game Pass: 3 Month Membership [Digital Code], $24.29 (orig. $29.99)
Amazon is also full of massive discounts on top-rated games for a variety of consoles. Far Cry 6 happens to be its best-selling PlayStation 5 game and it's currently 70 percent off. The game follows Dani Rojas, a citizen of a mythical country called Yara, who joins a guerrilla revolution to liberate his homeland. Meanwhile, car-racing adventure Forza Horizon 5 is one of Amazon's best-selling Xbox One games, and it's half off right now.
For a more family-friendly pick, look to Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle. The crossover between the Mario and Rabbids universes is full of battles, humor, and mini-games. According to a reviewer, it has the "perfect amount of challenge," and its price was just slashed by 67 percent.
There's so much more where that came from. Check out Amazon's Prime Day homepage for all of the site's must-see early deals, and be sure to bookmark it now for easy access on July 12 and 13.
