If you've considered dabbling in virtual reality, now's your chance to do so at a better price. The Meta Quest 2 Streamer Bundle comes with everything you need to start, including a Quest 2 headset, Oculus Touch controllers that transfer your movements to VR settings, and a PC adapter cord for additional games that can be accessed exclusively through Meta's website. One first-time VR user called the headset the "best enjoyment/dollar value of just about any purchase" and added: "The tutorial had me smiling in wonder at the feeling of immersion." Right now, Prime members can purchase the headset, controllers, and adapter cable for just shy of $370.