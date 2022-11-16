Early Black Friday deals on video games are already up to 50 percent off at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy

Most gamers are aware that the price of video games is on the rise, and most cost around $60 per game, which is why having a game pass might be a better solution for some. The digital code for an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate three-month membership is on sale at Amazon for $42 and allows access to a rotating library of hundreds of games. Members also have the ability to play new games the day they're released instead of waiting in line. This type of deal is great for anyone who's always looking for something new to play without actually purchasing each game. And according to shoppers, it will overall save you money In the long run.