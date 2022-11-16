Early Black Friday deals on video games are already up to 50 percent off at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
Calling all gamers! Get your cards ready because Black Friday deals are already live, and you can score major discounts on popular video games, gaming laptops, desktops, and accessories for up to 50 percent off.
There's no better time to go through your holiday shopping checklist than when some items are at their lowest prices of the year. Not to mention, you'll have a head start on everyone else who's waiting until Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which take place on November 25 and 28, respectively.
Whether you're searching for gifts for yourself or a loved one, there's something for practically every type of gamer on our list, including games for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox. We also found several gaming laptops, a desktop PC, and all the accessories you need to play with online friends. Did we mention that prices start at just $17? Keep reading to see the best gaming deals we've found at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy.
Best Early Black Friday gaming deals overall
- Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB USB Gaming Headset, $64.99 (orig. $129.99) at amazon.com
- Lenovo Legion 5i Laptop, $749 (orig. $1,029) at walmart.com
- Blue Yeti Microphone and Accessories, $139.99 (orig. $199.95) at amazon.com
- iBuyPower Pro Gaming PC Computer Desktop, $1,202.94 (orig. $1,299) at amazon.com
- Xbox Core Wireless Controller in Shock Blue, $49.49 (orig. $64.99) at amazon.com
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3 Month Membership Digital Code, $41.66 (orig. $44.99) at amazon.com
- Daydayup Switch Carrying Case, $16.14 with coupon (orig. $25.99) at amazon.com
- Carnival Games, $17.93 (orig. $39.99) at amazon.com
- FIFA 23 for PlayStation 4, $38.16 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- PlayStation VR Marvel's Iron Man VR Bundle, $199.99 (orig. $214.99) at bestbuy.com
Nintendo Switch deals
Since its release in 2017, the Nintendo Switch has boomed in popularity, and although the console itself doesn't typically go on sale very often, some of the most sought-after games do. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe costs less than $50 at Best Buy right now and is the perfect game for holiday gatherings since it allows up to eight players at once. The beauty of Nintendo Switch games is that they can easily be played on their own as a handheld game or with friends on a big-screen TV.
If you're searching for a single-player game that's loaded with content and a good storyline, then you can't go wrong with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. This RPG (role-playing game) has a massive open-world map that allows users to explore Hyrule for hours while on the quest to defeat Calamity Ganon. It's unlike any other Zelda game you might have played in the past and offers additional DLC content and a sequel that's said to release early next year.
- Daydayup Switch Carrying Case, $16.14 with coupon (orig. $25.99) at amazon.com
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, $47.99 (orig. $59.99) at bestbuy.com
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, $40.99 (orig. $59.99) at bestbuy.com
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land, $53 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- Mario Party Superstars, $51.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- Carnival Games, $17.93 (orig. $39.99) at amazon.com
- Luigi's Mansion 3, $49.94 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- Super Mario Odyssey, $48.70 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
Since the Nintendo Switch can be played pretty much anywhere, you'll want to consider grabbing a carrying case to keep it safe while traveling. The Daydayup Switch Carrying Case is an Amazon best-seller that's on sale for just $17. It's built with lots of padding and a hard shell, and not only does it protect your console, but it also has room for 20 game cartridges, so you'll always have your favorites on hand.
Buy it! Daydayup Switch Carrying Case, $16.99 (orig. $25.99) at amazon.com
PlayStation deals
The PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 are some of the most popular gaming consoles that offer a wide variety of games for all ages. For a limited time, you can get your hands on a Marvel's Iron Man VR Bundle, which comes with the virtual reality headset, camera, adapter, motion controllers, and the game for just $200. It's a great all-in-one deal that has everything you need to play as soon as it arrives, and gives gamers the opportunity to immerse themselves in the worlds of their favorite games.
We know the PlayStation 5 hasn't been easy to get a hold of since its launch in 2020, but if you've been able to purchase one, there are video game deals you should take note of. Elden Ring and Resident Evil Village are fantasy action-RPG adventure and survival horror games that are both great options for mature audiences (18 years and older) that enjoy lots of combat. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga makes a great gift for younger PS5 players and anyone who's an avid Star Wars or LEGO fanatic.
- PlayStation VR Marvel's Iron Man VR Bundle, $199.99 (orig. $214.99) at bestbuy.com
- PS5 Controller Charger Station, $20.89 with coupon (orig. $34.99) at amazon.com
- It Takes Two for PlayStation 4, $27.99 (orig. $39.99) at amazon.com
- FIFA 23 for PlayStation 4, $38.16 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- Elden Ring for PlayStation 5, $49.94 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for PlayStation 5, $39.45 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com
- Resident Evil Village for PlayStation 5, $34.99 (orig. $39.99) at bestbuy.com
- Cyberpunk 2077 for PlayStation 4, $18.69 (orig. $24.99) at walmart.com
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy for PlayStation 4, $22.99 (orig. $39.99) at amazon.com
It Takes Two is a family-friendly action-adventure platform game that's on sale ahead of Black Friday, and it's even earned the title of Game of the Year in 2021 at The Game Awards. It features a unique storyline where parents Cody and May transform into dolls and are forced to mend their relationship in order to find their way back to their daughter, Rose. The game has players working together to solve puzzles and defeat bosses, and even has fun mini-games in between that add some friendly competition into the mix. Plus, the graphics are crisp and colorful to make it even more engaging.
Buy it! It Takes Two for PlayStation 4, $27.99 (orig. $39.99) at amazon.com
Xbox deals
Most gamers are aware that the price of video games is on the rise, and most cost around $60 per game, which is why having a game pass might be a better solution for some. The digital code for an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate three-month membership is on sale at Amazon for $42 and allows access to a rotating library of hundreds of games. Members also have the ability to play new games the day they're released instead of waiting in line. This type of deal is great for anyone who's always looking for something new to play without actually purchasing each game. And according to shoppers, it will overall save you money In the long run.
If you prefer physical copies of games, though, we've got you covered there too, as there are tons of early Black Friday deals that are too good to pass up. For starters, Call of Duty: Vanguard and Halo: Infinite are both on sale for under $30 and offer single-player and multiplayer modes making it easy for users to gain experience in the game before playing online. You also can't go wrong with Riders Republic, a racing game that takes the competition to a whole new level with biking, skiing, and snowboarding as options. Play in career mode to advance your skills, or join the competition with more than 20 other players to see how you rank.
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3 Month Membership Digital Code, $41.66 (orig. $44.99) at amazon.com
- Xbox Core Wireless Controller in Shock Blue, $49.49 (orig. $64.99) at amazon.com
- Riders Republic for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One Standard Edition, $38.08 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy for Xbox Series X and Xbox One, $19.93 (orig. $24.94) at amazon.com
- Call of Duty: Vanguard for Xbox One, $26.95 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- Five Nights at Freddy's: the Core Collection for Xbox One, $24.99 (orig. $39.99) at amazon.com
- Halo: Infinite for Xbox Series X and Xbox One, $19.94 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com
- Grand Theft Auto V for Xbox Series X, $27.05 (orig. $39.99) at walmart.com
- Seagate Game Drive for Xbox 4TB External Hard Drive, $119.99 (orig. $149.99) at amazon.com
It's no secret that lack of storage can be an issue for Xbox users, but thankfully, you can save $30 on the Seagate Game Drive before the Black Friday madness. The external hard drive provides 4TB of storage so you can expand your gaming library without hesitation — including large updates. This type of storage allows you to have a wide variety of games on hand without having to remove any in order to download a new game. For just $120, it's no wonder it has more than 50,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who swear by it.
Buy It! Seagate Game Drive for Xbox 4TB External Hard Drive, $119.99 (orig. $149.99) at amazon.com
PC and laptop deals + accessories
Gaming PCs and laptops might be some of the most expensive devices when it comes to video games, but they're worth the extra money for those who are fans since they're multi-functional. Instead of spending full price, take advantage of these incredible early Black Friday deals before it's too late. Some of the items like the Acer Predator Helios 300 are already low in stock, so don't hesitate. It's packed with quality parts like an Intel i7-11800H processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. It also has an RGB keyboard for added visual effects.
If you're in the market for a desktop, then the iBuyPower Pro Gaming PC with accessories is a good option that's on sale for under $1,000. It's considered to be rather affordable with the prices of computer parts being super high these days. It also uses a Nvidia Geforce RTX 3060 graphics card and already has Windows 11 installed and ready to go. What sets it apart from other computers is it comes with an RGB keyboard and mouse making it great for new gamers.
- Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop, $1,179 (orig. $1,299) at amazon.com
- Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB USB Gaming Headset, $64.99 (orig. $129.99) at amazon.com
- Blue Yeti Microphone and Accessories, $139.99 (orig. $199.95) at amazon.com
- Lenovo Legion 5i Laptop, $749 (orig. $1,029) at walmart.com
- iBuyPower Pro Gaming PC Computer Desktop with Accessories, $949.99 (orig. $1,299) at amazon.com
- CLX SET Gaming Desktop, $1,199 (orig. $1,389) at bestbuy.com
- Acer Nitro 5 144Hz FHD Gaming Laptop, $799 (orig. $999.99) at walmart.com
Playing games with friends online is a big part of what makes video games so fun, but before you partake, there are a few accessories you'll want as part of your setup. The Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB Gaming Headset offers surround sound and even has a mic that allows users to communicate with others as they play. The earpads and headrest all have extra cushions to ensure they're comfortable to wear for long periods of time, and the headset itself is retractable so you can fit it to your head. It's a whopping 50 percent off making it one of the best deals on our list.
Buy it! Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB USB Gaming Headset, $64.99 (orig. $129.99) at amazon.com
Black Friday will be here before you know it, but we suggest starting your holiday shopping early to beat the rush since popular items are bound to sell out.
- Kickstart your holiday shopping before Black Friday with these holiday gift deals, and score up to 70 percent off
- Early Black Friday TV deals have arrived at Amazon, Walmart, and more — and prices start at just $80
- Black Friday discounts on headphones from Bose, Apple, and more are already here — up to 57 percent off
