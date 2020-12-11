The Last of Us Part II wins Game of the Year, sweeps major categories at 2020 Game Awards

The Last of Us's highly anticipated sequel took home major awards.

In a year when many of us were hunkered down in our homes playing videogames because of a global pandemic and there wasn't much else to do, it's the game set in a post-apocalyptic pandemic hellscape that wins Game of the Year.

The Last of Us Part II, unsurprisingly, won top honors at the 2020 Game Awards, held Thursday night, as well as sweeping many of the major categories. Those include wins for Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Audio Design, Best Performance (for Laura Baily as Abby), Innovation in Accessibility, and Best Action/Adventure.

Tenet director Christopher Nolan presented the award during the virtual event, hosted and produced by Geoff Knightley. "Everyone at Naughty Dog, I can't wait to hug and high five and get drunk with each and every one of you. That's gonna have to wait until next year," Neil Druckmann, the creative director on The Last of Us Part II and now co-president of game developer Naughty Dog Studios, said in accepting the award.

"More than anything, and I know I speak for the whole team when I say this, we'd like to thank our friends and family who stood by us and supported us throughout us making this game," he added. "You inspire us not only to make better, more meaningful games, but to improve how we make games."

Final Fantasy VII Remake, Ghost of Tsushima, and Hades also took home prominent awards, as presented by a roster of celebrities that included Captain Marvel's Brie Larson, Wonder Woman 1984's Gal Gadot, Tenet's John David Washington, John Wick's Keanu Reeves, Uncharted voice actor Nolan North, Spider-Man and now Uncharted movie star Tom Holland, and veteran videogame voice actor Troy Baker.

Game of the Year

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)Hades (Supergiant Games)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)—WINNER

Best Game Direction

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)—WINNER

Best Narrative

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (George Kamitani)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Kazushige Nojima, Motomu Toriyama, Hiroki Iwaki, Sachie Hirano)

Ghost of Tsushima (Ian Ryan, Liz Albl, Patrick Downs, Jordan Lemos)

Hades (Greg Kasavin)

The Last of Us Part II (Neil Druckmann, Halley Gross)—WINNER

Best Art Direction

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)—WINNER

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Best Score and Music

DOOM Eternal (Mick Gordon)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Nobuo Uematsu, Masahi Hamauzu, Mitsuto Suzuki)—WINNER

Hades (Darren Korb)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Gareth Coker)

The Last of Us Part II (Gustavo Santaolala, Mac Quale)

Best Audio Design

DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)

Resident Evil 3 (Capcom)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)—WINNER

Best Performance

Ashley Johnson as Ellie, The Last of Us Part II

Laura Bailey as Abby, The Last of Us Part II—WINNER

Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai, Ghost of Tsushima

Logan Cunningham as Hades, Hades

Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Games for Impact

If Found… (DREAMFELL/Annapurna)

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition (Cardboad Computer/Annapurna)

Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)

Tell Me Why (Dontnod Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)—WINNER

Through the Darkest of Times (Paintbucket Games)

Best Ongoing

Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Call of Duty Warzone (Infinity Ward/Activision)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)—WINNER

Best Indie

Carrion (Phobia Game Studio)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)

Hades (Supergiant Games)—WINNER

Spelunky 2 (Mossmouth)

Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)

Best Mobile, Presented by LG WING, Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon

Among Us (InnerSloth)—WINNER

Call of Duty Mobile (TiMi Studios/Activision)

Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

Legends of Runeterra (Riot Games)

Pokémon Café Mix (Genius Sonority)

Best Community Support

Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Fall Guys (Mediatonic/Devolver)—WINNER

Fortnite (Epic Games)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)Valorant (Riot Games)

Innovation in Accessibility

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

Grounded (Obsidian/Xbox Game Studios)

HyperDot (Tribe Games)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)—WINNER

Watch Dogs Legion (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)

Best VR/AR

Dreams (Media Molecule/SIE)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)—WINNER

MARVEL’s Iron Man VR (Camoflaj/SIE)

STAR WARS: Squadrons (Motive Studios/EA)

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (Skydance Interactive)

Best Action

DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda)

Hades (Supergiant Games)—WINNER

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

Nioh 2 (Team Ninja)

Streets of Rage 4 (DotEmu)

Best Action/Adventure

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)

MARVEL’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn/EA)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)—WINNER

Best Role Playing

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)—WINNER

Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

Persona 5 Royal (Atlus, P Studios)

Wasteland 3 (inXile Entertainment/Koch)

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)

Best Fighting

Granblue Fantasy: Versus (Arc System Works/Cygames)

Mortal Kombat 11/Ultimate (NetherRealm Studios/WB Games)—WINNER

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition (Dimps/Capcom)

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai-Namco)

UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe: Late[cl-r] (French Bread/Arc System Works)

Best Family

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)—WINNER

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (Toys for Bob/Activision)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Velan Studios/Nintendo)

Minecraft Dungeons (Mojang/Double Eleven/Xbox Game Studios)

Paper Mario: The Origami King (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)

Best Sim/Strategy

Crusader Kings III (Paradox Development Studio/Paradox)

Desperados III (Mimimi Games/THQN)

Gears Tactics (Splash Damage/The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo/Xbox Game Studios)—WINNER

XCOM: Chimera Squad (Firaxis/2K)

Best Sports/Racing

Dirt 5 (Codemasters Cheshire/Codemasters)

F1 2020 (Codemasters Birmingham /Codemasters)

FIFA 21 (EA Vancouver/EA Sports)

NBA 2K21 (Visual Concepts/2K)

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (Vicarious Visions/Activision)—WINNER

Best Multiplayer

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

Among Us (InnerSloth)—WINNER

Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward/Raven/Activision)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)

Valorant (Riot Games)

Best Debut Game

Carrion (Phobia Game Studio/Devolver)

Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry/Playstack)

Raji: An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games)

Röki (Polygon Treehouse/CI Games)

Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)—WINNER

Content Creator of the Year, Presented by Adobe

Alanah Pearce

NickMercs

TimtheTatman

Jay Ann Lopez

Valkyrae—WINNER

Best Esports Game

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Raven/Activision)

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

League of Legends (Riot Games)—WINNER

Valorant (Riot Games)

Best Esports Athlete

Ian “Crimsix” Porter / Call of Duty

Heo “Showmaker” Su / League of Legends

Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu / League of Legends—WINNER

Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro / Call of Duty

Matthieu “ZywOo” Herbaut / CS:GO

Best Esports Team

DAMWON Gaming / League of Legends

Dallas Empire / Call of Duty

San Francisco Shock / Overwatch League

G2 Esports / League of Legends—WINNER

Team Secret / DOTA2

Best Esports Event

BLAST Premier: Spring E2020 European Finals (CS:GO)

Call of Duty League Championship 2020

IEM Katowice 2020 (CS:GO)

League of Legends World Championship 2020—WINNER

Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020

Best Esports Host

Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere—WINNER

Alex “Machine” Richardson

Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

James “Dash” Patterson

Jorien “Sheever” van der Heijden