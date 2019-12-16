The Rise of Skywalker lands in Star Wars: Battlefront 2 with new trailer

The Rise of Skywalker rises in Star Wars: Battlefront 2.

A new trailer for the EA Games title reveals the crossover tie-in between the Star Wars videogame and the upcoming film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

As with previous tie-ins to Battlefront, characters like Rey, in the likeness of actress Daisy Ridley, descend upon the Battlefront battlefield. There’s also Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) with his new mask, Finn (John Boyega), the red Sith Troopers, and sky-flying Jet Troopers (those Stormtroopers that “fly now,” as Oscar Isaac’s Poe Dameron exclaims in The Rise of Skywalker).

The crossover takes players to “an exotic new jungle planet where a fateful war between the Resistance and First Order thunders,” per a description from EA Games. It appears to be the same planet on which we see Rey training in the Rise of Skywalker trailers. This location, as well as Takodana, Jakku, and Starkiller Base, will join Battlefront 2‘s co-op mode when the tie-in arrives this Dec. 17.

Over the weekend, another Rise of Skywalker videogame tie-in arrived in Fortnite. Players captured clips of the Millennium Falcon hunted by First Order TIE fighters. Character skins for Rey, Finn, and Kylo Ren were also made available.

The battle is over and TIE Fighters have crashed into the Island! Drop-in now to explore the crashed TIE Fighters, take on some Stormtroopers to get their Blasters or grab the all-new Lightsaber weapon and duel your opponents. #FortniteXStarWars pic.twitter.com/9RaLpdR1lW — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 14, 2019

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters this Dec. 20.

