Resident Evil 3 game remake officially revealed in first trailer

Resident Evil 3 type Movie Genre Action Adventure,

Horror

We’re officially returning to Raccoon City.

After a series of leaks already tipped us off to the development of a remake to 1999’s Resident Evil 3 videogame, Capcom made it official by unveiling the first trailer for the not-so-secret project during Playstation’s State of Play event on Tuesday.

The news comes after the Resident Evil 2 remake launched in January of this year and, by November, racked up 4.7 million sales, according to a Capcom financial report — not far off from the original’s total of 4.96 million.

With multiple nominations received for the Game Awards, it seemed fitting to unveil the next reimagining of Resident Evil, which is set to be released on the PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system and the Xbox One family of devices (including Xbox One X and Steam) on April 3, 2020.

Image zoom Capcom

The new Resident Evil 3 seeks to revamp the original with upgraded graphics — thanks to the RE Engine, the same technology used to remake Resident Evil 2 — mechanics, and narrative flourishes.

The original game marked the introduction of Nemesis, a flesh-warped humanoid bioweapon who stalks S.T.A.R.S. member Jill Valentine as she tries to escape a crumbling Raccoon City amid the T-virus outbreak, the Umbrella Corporation’s secret biological weapon that turned everyone into zombies. Nemesis, too, gets a spine-tingling update, as shown in the game’s trailer and key art.

The story of Resident Evil 3 takes place both in the hours that lead up to the events of Resident Evil 2 and the hours that follow.

Image zoom Capcom

Accompanying the release of this game will be Resident Evil Resistance, a 4-vs-1 multiplayer game that allows players to take on the roles of key Resident Evil characters as the Mastermind. Gamers will be able to manipulate their environment, set traps, weaponize security cameras, control elite bioweapons (like G-Birkin and Tyrant), and the like.

Assuming this latest installment performs well for Capcom, the remakes, we predict, will keep coming.

Related content: