Shocker! BioShock 4 announced through 2K Games' new studio

The announcement of a new videogame studio out of 2K Games on Monday gave way to some pretty unexpected news: BioShock 4!

Through Cloud Chamber from the company’s publishing label, the next installment of the popular futuristic first-person shooter game is officially in the works. The bad news is developers will be working on this for the next “several years,” per a press release. So, enjoy your excitement with a harsh dose of reality.

“As we continue growing our product portfolio, we remain inspired by opportunities to invest further in our valuable IP, great people and their collective, long-term potential,” 2K president David Ismailer said in a statement. “BioShock is one of the most beloved, critically praised and highest-rated franchises of the last console generation. We can’t wait to see where its powerful narrative and iconic, first-person shooter gameplay head in the future with our new studio team at Cloud Chamber leading the charge.”

The first BioShock game was released in 2007, set in the underwater city of Rapture, a place born out of a vision for utopia. But the discovery of ADAM, genetic material that could be used to alter a person’s DNA and grant them superhuman abilities like telekinesis and pyrokinesis, devolved this dream into a nightmare. The mythology expanded when BioShock 2 came out in 2010 and BioShock Infinite debuted in 2013.

Image zoom 2K Games

Irrational Games, the team that helped originate BioShock, was restructured in 2014, leaving the property in the hands of 2K Games. In 2015, the CEO of Take-Two, a branch of 2K, teased that sequels could be on the way when referring to it as “a permanent franchise.” BioShock: The Collection then came out in 2016, with remastered versions of the three games and their DLCs, including BioShock 2: Minerva’s Den and BioShock Infinite: Burial at Sea.

The team at Cloud Chamber will now operate out of two locations: one in 2K’s San Francisco Bay Area headquarters and the company’s first Canadian office, in Montreal. Ken Schachter was tapped as Cloud Chamber’s studio manager in Montreal.

Kelley Gilmore, Cloud Chamber’s global studio head, said in a statement, “We founded Cloud Chamber to create yet-to-be-discovered worlds — and their stories within — that push the boundaries of what is possible in the videogame medium. Our team believes in the beauty and strength of diversity, in both the makeup of the studio and the nature of its thinking. We are a deeply experienced group of game makers, including many responsible for BioShock’s principal creation, advancement and longstanding notoriety, and honored to be part of the 2K family as stewards of this iconic franchise.”

