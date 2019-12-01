These Cyber Monday gaming deals rival Black Friday — including a PS4 Pro bundle for $100 off

Catch up on the gaming deals you missed out on this past weekend.
Black Friday has come and gone, but gaming deals are still going strong through Cyber Monday. While there were great discounts on Nintendo Switch consoles, Microsoft Xbox systems, and Sony PlayStation 4 games this past weekend, Cyber Monday is offering equally compelling discounts.
If you had your eye on one of Walmart’s bundles that offered the Switch console with Minecraft, Spyro Reignited Trilogy, or Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, you probably know that they all sold out instantly (as expected). Luckily for those still on the lookout, this Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is currently still available on Amazon for its sale price at $299. What’s more, shoppers can also score tons of discounts on best-selling games like Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening.
And we’re still seeing fantastic sales for the Xbox and PS4 systems, too. For Microsoft’s lauded gaming consoles, Walmart is still offering deals on the X and S bundles with tons of games, including the newly released Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and the retail giant is also still slashing prices for the PS4 Pro console with 1TB of storage. With so many markdowns still available for Cyber Monday, now is the best time to catch up on any you missed out on earlier this weekend. So check out our list below to find the best Nintendo, Xbox, and PS4 deals for Cyber Monday that you can shop from Walmart and Amazon.
Best Nintendo Deals
- Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Cons and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, $299.99 (orig. $359.98) on amazon.com
- Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening, $49.94 (orig. $59.99) on amazon.com
- Crash Team Racing, $24.99 (orig. $39.99) on amazon.com
- Just Dance 2020, $24.99 (orig. $39.99) on amazon.com
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, $48.50 (orig. $59.99) on walmart.com
- Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age, $24.99 (orig. $49.99) on amazon.com
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons, $59.99 (orig. $79.99) on amazon.com
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, $62.98 (orig. $69) on walmart.com
Best Xbox Deals
- Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Console Bundle, $199 (orig. $299) on walmart.com
- Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Edition 3 Game Bundle, $149 (orig. $249) on walmart.com
- Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Console Bundle, $349 (orig. $449) on walmart.com
- Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS Bundle, $199 (orig. $299) on walmart.com
- Destiny 2, $8.64 (orig. $59.99) on walmart.com
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, $49.94 (orig. $59.98) on walmart.com
- Forza Horizon 4, $25 (orig. $59.99) on walmart.com
- Battlefield V, $14.99 (orig. $59.99) on walmart.com
Best PlayStation 4 Deals
- Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Gaming Console, $299 (orig. $399.95) on walmart.com
- Sony PlayStation 4 1TB Only on PlayStation PS4 Console Bundle, $199 (orig. $249) on walmart.com
- Sony Playstation 4 DualShock 4 Controller, $38.99 (orig. $59.99) on walmart.com
- The Last of Us Remastered Hits, $9.99 (orig. $19.99) on amazon.com
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice, $24.99 (orig. $59.99) on amazon.com
- The Outer Worlds, $34.99 (orig. $59.99) on amazon.com
- Marvel’s Avengers, $49.94 (orig. $59.99) on amazon.com
- WB Games Injustice 2: Legendary Edition, $14.99 (orig. $29.99) on amazon.com
