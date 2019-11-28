Nintendo's Black Friday deals are finally here — and you can get Switch games for up to 67 percent off
Save on the Pro Controller and some of Nintendo’s most popular games.
Gamers, it’s finally the most wonderful time of the year. Nintendo’s Black Friday deals have arrived, and we’re seeing Mario Super Stars everywhere. This week, you’ll find some of Nintendo’s most-wished-for games on Amazon and Walmart at steep discounts, with many newly released games — including the new Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — discounted for as much as 25 percent off. You’ll also see prices slashed for fan favorites such as Just Dance 2020, Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020, and Sid Meier’s Civilization VI for up to 67 percent off.
Buy it! Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con™ Mario Tennis Aces and 1-2-Switch Bundle, $329 (orig. $379.98) on walmart.com
Unfortunately, Nintendo hasn’t lowered prices for the Switch or the Switch Lite consoles. But don’t be dismayed: The Japanese gaming company is offering up value bundles with some of Nintendo’s most popular games. You can get a bundle with Spyro Reignited Trilogy for just $299 on Walmart right now, and another with two joy-cons and Mario Tennis Aces for just $329. What’s more, Walmart just dropped a highly anticipated $299 Switch bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe last night, along with its main Black Friday deals program.
And if you’re already a Switch owner, you’ll find plenty of accessories on sale to improve your gameplay experience. For instance, the Switch’s Pro Controller is on sale, and the Joy-Cons are currently discounted for 16 percent off. You can also get the Nintendo Joy-Con Charging Grip for as low as $20, and if you’re feeling nostalgic, there is even a GameCube-style Switch Controller discounted for 32 percent off.
So if you’re new to the Switch world, the Black Friday bundles offered by Nintendo at Walmart and Amazon are great starting points as they come with one of some of the system’s most popular games. And for those already in love with their Switches, Black Friday would be a great time to update your games and gears. Check out our list below for some of the best Nintendo Switch games and accessories you can score this holiday season.
Best Nintendo Game Deals
- Mario Tennis Aces, $48.92 (orig. $59.99) on amazon.com
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, $44.99 (orig. $59.99) on walmart.com
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, $29.99 (orig. $59.99) on amazon.com
- Super Mario Maker 2, $53.98 (orig. $59.99) on amazon.com
- Super Mario Party, $30 (orig. $59.99) on amazon.com and walmart.com
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020, $49.94 (orig. $59.99) on amazon.com and walmart.com
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, $48.50 (orig. $59.99) on amazon.com and walmart.com
- Team Sonic Racing, $20 (orig. $39.99) on walmart.com
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, $19.99 (orig. $39.99) on amazon.com
- Overcooked! 2, $19.99 (orig. $39.99) on amazon.com and walmart.com
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, $19.99 (orig. $59.99) on amazon.com
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch, $24.99 (orig. $49.95) on amazon.com and walmart.com
- Octopath Traveler, $39.99 (orig. $59.99) on amazon.com
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, $32.99 (orig. $39.99) on amazon.com
Best Nintendo Switch Accessories Deals
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, $62.98 (orig. $69) on walmart.com
- Nintendo Joy-Con (Left/Right) in multiple colors, $59.99 (orig. $85.90) on amazon.com and walmart.com
- Nintendo Joy-Con Charging Grip, $19.99 (orig. $29.99) on amazon.com and walmart.com
- Nintendo Joy-Con Wheel (Set of 2), $12.90 (orig. $14.99) on amazon.com and walmart.com
- Nintendo Switch Adjustable Charging Stand, $17.49 (orig. $19.99) on amazon.com and walmart.com
- PowerA Wireless GameCube Style Controller for Nintendo Switch in Purple, $33.99 (orig. $49.99) on amazon.com
- HORI Nintendo Switch Battle Pad (Zelda) GameCube Style Controller, $19.54 (orig. $24.99) on amazon.com and walmart.com
- RDS Nintendo Switch Carrying Case, $17.77 (orig. $19.99) on amazon.com and walmart.com
