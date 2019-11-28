Nintendo's Black Friday deals are finally here — and you can get Switch games for up to 67 percent off

Gamers, it’s finally the most wonderful time of the year. Nintendo’s Black Friday deals have arrived, and we’re seeing Mario Super Stars everywhere. This week, you’ll find some of Nintendo’s most-wished-for games on Amazon and Walmart at steep discounts, with many newly released games — including the new Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — discounted for as much as 25 percent off. You’ll also see prices slashed for fan favorites such as Just Dance 2020, Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020, and Sid Meier’s Civilization VI for up to 67 percent off.

Image zoom Nintendo

Buy it! Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con™ Mario Tennis Aces and 1-2-Switch Bundle, $329 (orig. $379.98) on walmart.com

Unfortunately, Nintendo hasn’t lowered prices for the Switch or the Switch Lite consoles. But don’t be dismayed: The Japanese gaming company is offering up value bundles with some of Nintendo’s most popular games. You can get a bundle with Spyro Reignited Trilogy for just $299 on Walmart right now, and another with two joy-cons and Mario Tennis Aces for just $329. What’s more, Walmart just dropped a highly anticipated $299 Switch bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe last night, along with its main Black Friday deals program.

And if you’re already a Switch owner, you’ll find plenty of accessories on sale to improve your gameplay experience. For instance, the Switch’s Pro Controller is on sale, and the Joy-Cons are currently discounted for 16 percent off. You can also get the Nintendo Joy-Con Charging Grip for as low as $20, and if you’re feeling nostalgic, there is even a GameCube-style Switch Controller discounted for 32 percent off.

So if you’re new to the Switch world, the Black Friday bundles offered by Nintendo at Walmart and Amazon are great starting points as they come with one of some of the system’s most popular games. And for those already in love with their Switches, Black Friday would be a great time to update your games and gears. Check out our list below for some of the best Nintendo Switch games and accessories you can score this holiday season.

Best Nintendo Game Deals

Image zoom CD PROJEKT S. A.

Mario Tennis Aces , $48.92 (orig. $59.99) on amazon.com

, $48.92 (orig. $59.99) on amazon.com New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe , $44.99 (orig. $59.99) on walmart.com

, $44.99 (orig. $59.99) on walmart.com The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild , $29.99 (orig. $59.99) on amazon.com

, $29.99 (orig. $59.99) on amazon.com Super Mario Maker 2 , $53.98 (orig. $59.99) on amazon.com

, $53.98 (orig. $59.99) on amazon.com Super Mario Party , $30 (orig. $59.99) on amazon.com and walmart.com

, $30 (orig. $59.99) on amazon.com and walmart.com Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020 , $49.94 (orig. $59.99) on amazon.com and walmart.com

, $49.94 (orig. $59.99) on amazon.com and walmart.com Witcher 3: Wild Hunt , $48.50 (orig. $59.99) on amazon.com and walmart.com

, $48.50 (orig. $59.99) on amazon.com and walmart.com Team Sonic Racing , $20 (orig. $39.99) on walmart.com

, $20 (orig. $39.99) on walmart.com Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy , $19.99 (orig. $39.99) on amazon.com

, $19.99 (orig. $39.99) on amazon.com Overcooked! 2 , $19.99 (orig. $39.99) on amazon.com and walmart.com

, $19.99 (orig. $39.99) on amazon.com and walmart.com Sid Meier’s Civilization VI , $19.99 (orig. $59.99) on amazon.com

, $19.99 (orig. $59.99) on amazon.com Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch , $24.99 (orig. $49.95) on amazon.com and walmart.com

, $24.99 (orig. $49.95) on amazon.com and walmart.com Octopath Traveler , $39.99 (orig. $59.99) on amazon.com

, $39.99 (orig. $59.99) on amazon.com Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, $32.99 (orig. $39.99) on amazon.com

Best Nintendo Switch Accessories Deals

Image zoom Nintendo