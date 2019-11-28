PlayStation 4 Black Friday deals are here — including a PS4 Pro for just $299

You’ll find, games, accessories, and more for up to 62 percent off.
Despite arriving on the scene six years ago, the PlayStation 4 remains one of the most popular gaming products in shopping carts every Black Friday. November’s shopping holiday typically offers great deals for Sony’s benchmark console, and this year is no different, especially since Sony announced in October that the PlayStation 5 will be released next year. With 2019 being the PS4’s last hurrah, we’re seeing extensive deals across Amazon and Walmart for the Slim and Pro consoles, as well as for their corresponding games and accessories.
Right now, you can get a PS4 Pro console for 25 percent off, or in a bundle with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare for just $299.99. You’ll also find many games at a fantastic discount, including the best-selling Marvel’s Spider-Man for 62 percent off at Walmart. Classic fan favorites such as Control and NBA 2K20 are on sale for up to 50 percent at Amazon, and the retail giant is also slashing prices on most-wished-for games, including Shadow of the Colossus and Red Dead Redemption 2.
As for accessories, you can find nearly every color for the PS4 DualShock 4 Wireless Controller on sale, as well as Amazon’s best-selling Runmus Gaming Headset for 48 percent off; there’s even a discounted PlayStation VR bundle including a headset, camera, and move controllers that’s on sale for just $250. So whether you’re interested in picking up that game you’ve been meaning to try or replace your well-worn controller, check out our list below to see the best PS4 game deals this Black Friday.
Best PS4 Console Deals
- PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Console Fortnite Bundle, $270 (orig. $299.99) on walmart.com
- PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console, $299 (orig. $399.99) on amazon.com and walmart.com
- PlayStation 4 1TB “Only on PlayStation” PS4 Console Bundle, $199 (orig. $249) on walmart.com
Best PS4 Game Deals
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of The Year Edition, $15 (orig. $39.99) on walmart.com
- Control, $29.88 (orig. $59.99) on amazon.com and walmart.com
- NBA 2K20, $27 (orig. $59.99) on amazon.com and walmart.com
- Madden NFL 20, $27 (orig. $59.99) on amazon.com
- FIFA 20 Standard Edition, $27 (orig. $59.99) on amazon.com and walmart.com
- Wreckfest, $24.99 (orig. $39.99) on amazon.com
- NHL 20, $29.99 (orig. $59.99) on amazon.com and walmart.com
- Sonic Forces Standard Edition, $15.99 (orig. $19.99) on amazon.com and walmart.com
- Shadow of the Colossus, $17.90 (orig. $39.99) on amazon.com and walmart.com
- Red Dead Redemption 2, $30 (orig. $59.88) on walmart.com
- Mortal Kombat 11, $24.99 (orig. $59.99) on amazon.com
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition, $14.99 (orig. $39.99) on amazon.com and walmart.com
Best PS4 Accessories Deals
- DualShock 4 Wireless Controller for PlayStation 4 in multiple colors, $38.99 (orig. $59.99) on walmart.com
- Sony PlayStation 4 Camera, $40.49 (orig. $59.99) on amazon.com
- Runmus Gaming Headset Compatible with PC, PS4, Xbox One Controller, $26.95 (orig. $42.99) on amazon.com
- PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset – PlayStation 4, $69.99 (orig. $99.99) on amazon.com
- PlayStation VR – Blood & Truth and Everybody’s Golf Bundle, $249.99 (orig. $349.99) on amazon.com and walmart.com
- PDP Bluetooth Enabled Media Remote Control for PlayStation 4, $17.97 (orig. $24.99) on amazon.com
- Logitech Dual-Motor Feedback Driving Force G29 Gaming Racing Wheel with Responsive Pedals for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3, $199.99 (orig. $399.99) on amazon.com
- Seagate Game Drive for PS4 Systems 2TB External Hard Drive, $64.99 (orig. $89.99) on amazon.com
- PowerA Dual Charging Dock for PlayStation 4, $18.78 (orig. $24.96); amazon.com
Comments