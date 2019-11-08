Seven hells! You can get the Game of Thrones Monopoly game on sale right now

HBO’s Game of Thrones might have ended five months ago, but the dust from Daenerys’ dragonfyre hasn’t settled yet. With a prequel titled House of the Dragon featuring the Targaryens coming soon, fanfare around the iconic fantasy drama won’t be dying down anytime soon. While many of us might still be debating the controversial final season, one thing is certain: None of us want to stop playing the Game of Thrones.

Image zoom Hasbro

Luckily, Hasbro’s Game of Thrones Monopoly game is here to tide us over until House of the Dragon debuts. Over the years, the classic board game has collaborated with many popular TV shows like Rick and Morty and The Golden Girls, but there is perhaps no pop culture monolith more primed for a Monopoly adaptation than GoT. Combining all our favorite elements from Monopoly with the cutthroat underpinning that drove the series, players can pledge their allegiance and choose their tokens shaped in the sigils of the six great houses of Westeros (including the extinct fan-favorite House Tyrell — we still miss you, Lady Olenna).

The gameplay follows traditional Monopoly rules, but properties are re-named after famous Westerosi landmarks including Winterfell and Mereen as well as infamous locations such as Hardhome and The Twins. Monopoly money is replaced by Gold Dragon and Silver Stag coins to be handed out by the Master of Coin, and players must pay rent according to the number of Faiths that an owner has whenever one steps on other players’ properties. What’s more, the cards are placed upon the Iron Throne, which also doubles as a speaker that plays GoT’s classic theme song by the push of a button.

Like Ned Stark said from the beginning, winter is coming — so if you’re looking to stay warm indoors this holiday season with a glass of your finest Dornish wine and a board game that will keep your friends and family members on their toes, get Game of Thrones Monopoly on sale right now as part of Amazon’s Deal of the Day on Hasbro games. Other than the GoT Monopoly game, you can also find other classics such as Yahtzee and Scrabble on sale for up to 56 percent off. So as you head off to war in your own Game of Thrones, all we can say is we wish you good fortune in the (board game) wars to come.

Image zoom Hasbro

Buy it! Monopoly Game of Thrones Board Game, $13.99 (orig. $29.99) on amazon.com