Walmart is holding a pre-Black Friday sale on XBox One S bundles right now

Black Friday is merely weeks away, and many of us are eagerly anticipating the fantastic video game deals that are sure to come. Some of the best discounts to look forward to are those for Microsoft’s XBox One S system, which was released to great critical acclaim in 2016. Although it’s since been succeeded by the XBox One X in 2017, the XBox One S remains one of the most popular gaming consoles available. The main difference between the two rests in the ability of the X to play games on screens with 4K UHD resolution, while the XBox One S can only upscale to 4K and produce similar UHD displays.

But many don’t mind the small visual discrepancies between native and upscaled 4K resolutions, and critics and casual gamers alike still love the S for its affordable price. Starting at $250, the S is priced significantly less than the X, which retails for closer to $400. We predict Microsoft will offer significant savings on its XBox One S console and bundles during Black Friday, but right now, Walmart is already quietly holding pre-Black Friday sales on the XBox One S. The retail giant is currently slashing its price for the XBox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition to only $199, and many of its popular bundles, including one with NBA 2K20, are discounted right now for up to 16 percent off. Luckily, you might not have to wait until the end of November to get these XBox One S bundles on sale — check out our list below.

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition Console

In this digital world where DVDs and paperbacks are replaced by movie streaming and ebooks, it is perhaps no surprise that the gaming industry would eventually replace traditional video game discs with downloadable codes. Microsoft followed suit with the release of the all-digital edition for the XBox One S this past May, and, although it wasn’t significantly cheaper than the disc-taking version upon release, you can get the all-digital edition with downloadable codes for Minecraft, Forza Horizon 3, and Sea of Thieves in this bundle that is currently less than $200 on Walmart.

Buy it! Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition Console, $199.00 (orig. $249.99) on walmart.com

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Battlefield V Bundle

As the sixteenth installment to the long-running Battlefield series, Battlefield V picks the story up where Battlefield 1 left off, and brings players to the point of view of characters in various situations during World War II.

Buy it! Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Battlefield V Bundle, $239.00 (orig. $299.99) on walmart.com

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Forza Horizon 4 Bundle

Set in a fictionalized version of the United Kingdom, Forza Horizon 4, the eleventh installment in the Forza Horizon series, is the critically-acclaimed open-world racing game where drivers race through some of the best scenery the British countryside has to offer. With the game’s unique route creator, players can design their own races up and down the U.K. and completely make Forza Horizon 4 a customized experience.

Buy it! Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Forza Horizon 4 Bundle, $249.00 (orig. $299.99) on walmart.com

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Forza Horizon 4 LEGO Speed Champions Bundle

As Forza Horizon 4’s companion game, Forza Horizon 4 LEGO Speed Champions transforms the British countryside into LEGO valley, replete with dinosaurs, pirates, and of course, LEGO bricks. With additional charming functions such as being able to earn bricks needed to build a home for your LEGO driver, this crossover between LEGO and Forza Horizon 4 has indeed made everything awesome.

Buy it! Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Forza Horizon 4 LEGO Speed Champions Bundle, $249.00 (orig. $299.99) on walmart.com

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Gears 5 Bundle

This 2019 update to the third-person shooter franchise Gears of War finds protagonist Kait Diaz in her search to discover the origins of humanity’s enemy, the Locust Horde. While critics have praised the game for its storyline and visuals, fans of pop culture might be intrigued to hear that the score to Gears 5 is written by none other than Game of Thrones composer Ramin Djawadi.

Buy it! Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Gears 5 Bundle, $249.00 (orig. $299.99) on walmart.com

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Tom Clancy's The Division 2

After a smallpox pandemic that ravaged Washington D.C., survivors in Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 must rebuild the city whilst fighting a civil war with the enemy marauders. Released in 2019 as the sequel to Tom Clancy’s The Division, this game was praised by EW as one that delivers “a complete experience that entertains from start to finish, and beyond.”

Buy it! Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, $249.00 (orig. $299.99) on walmart.com

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB NBA 2K20 Bundle

2K Sports has over the years churned out consistent new additions to its NBA 2K franchise, and this year fans of the NBA can again expect to find all the current season’s teams and players available on NBA 2K20. The series has a tried-and-tested formula that has experienced great success over the years, but this time NBA 2K20 is, for the first time ever, adding all WNBA teams and players to the NBA 2K series. Players will be able to use female players to experience games, styles, and visuals of the WNBA just as they are in real life.

Buy it! Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB NBA 2K20 Bundle, $249.00 (orig. $299.99) on walmart.com

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Anthem Bundle

Like the fictional Vibranium that powers much of Black Panther’s Wakanda, the Anthem of Creation is the force that sustains the nation of Bastion where BioWare’s 2019 game Anthem is set. In this game, players take on the role of a Freelancer and dons exosuits called Javelins to fight back against an evil leader called The Monitor.

Buy it! Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Anthem Bundle, $249.00 (orig. $299.99) on walmart.com

