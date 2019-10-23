Don’t wait for Black Friday — Nintendo Switch’s most popular games are on sale right now

Image zoom Nintendo (3)

When it was released in 2017, the Nintendo Switch was praised as one of the most versatile and best multi-user gaming consoles ever created. With its easily detachable Joy-Cons and its multiple docking modes, the Switch provided many novel ways to play some of Nintendo’s most classic games. However, the Switch was criticized for not being released with as many groundbreaking games as fans expected, save for its celebrated standout launch title, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Two years since, Nintendo has certainly caught up with the gaming industry’s expectations, and released updates to some of its most classic titles, including Super Mario Party, Super Mario Maker 2, and Super Smash Bros Ultimate. Nintendo’s games have consistently been released at a price of $60 over the years, and sales are extremely rare. While many of us eagerly look forward to the great Nintendo Switch game deals that happen each year on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you might not have to wait until the end of November to get some of the best games on sale. Many of them are discounted right now on Amazon for up to 58 percent off, so check out our list below to find great games that you can add to your roster.

There’s a reason Nintendo chose Breath of the Wild as the standout launch title with the Nintendo Switch: It’s arguably the most sophisticated open-world game ever, and a true masterpiece. Since its release, BoTW has been ranked by Metacritic as the best-rated Switch game of all time, and won the 2017 Game of the Year by the Game Developer Choice Awards. The open-ended gameplay allows players to take BoTW however they wish — you can spend hours brewing elixirs, or head directly to Hyrule Castle to battle classic Zelda villain, Calamity Ganon. Every player will approach BoTW differently, but one thing is certain: This is the game to own as a Switch player.

Buy it! The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, $49.49 (orig. $59.99) on amazon.com

When released, EW called this new iteration of the fan-favorite Mario Kart franchise “arguably the best Mario Kart Nintendo has yet made.” Incorporating all the elements from previous versions beloved by fans, the new Mario Kart 8 Deluxe brought in features such as five new characters and a Renegade Roundup battle mode. If you haven’t got this updated classic already, what are you waiting for?

Buy it! Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Nintendo Switch, $49.94 (orig. $59.99) on amazon.com

Is there a game more synonymous with Nintendo than Super Mario Bros? Originally released for the Wii U, the New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe has since been adapted seamlessly for the Switch, and users can now choose to play as not only Mario or Luigi, but also Toadette and Nabbit as well.

Buy it! New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – Nintendo Switch, $49.94 (orig. $59.99) on amazon.com

Not all of us might be able to go to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games next year, but you can certainly celebrate by competing as your favorite Mario or Sonic character in more than 30 sporting events with this game. Bring home your own Tokyo 2020 medal by surfing with the Switch’s handheld steering mode, or box as Bowser with the Switch’s Joy-Cons as gloves.

Buy it! Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020 – Nintendo Switch, $49.94 (orig. $59.99) on amazon.com

Once again, we find Mario trying to save the Mushroom Kingdom from total destruction, but this time, he’s allying with four Rabbids to take on some other evil Rabbids that have invaded Mario’s world. Take turns with enemies to solve puzzles and take out the chaotic Rabbids with a variety of weapons in this hilarious game.

Buy it! Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle – Nintendo Switch Standard Edition, $24.99, (orig. $59.99) on amazon.com

This new update to the classic Mario Party franchise has been praised as the best in the series, and those who hate the infamous car mechanic can rejoice: Super Mario Party eliminates the car mechanic altogether and goes back to basics by allowing players to travel solo, collecting as many coins as one possibly can.

Buy it! Super Mario Party, $49.94 (orig. $59.99) on amazon.com

The Pokémon series has been refreshed in the public consciousness after the spectacular success of Pokémon Go, but to truly experience the charm of the Pokémon series, one must return to the experience offered on a console such as the Switch. The standout feature of this new addition to the Pokémon franchise is the motion control. Paired with the Poké Ball Plus ($42.49, orig. $49.99, on amazon.com), users can experience the catching motions essential to the Pokémon series. The game offers all the nostalgia of playing the old Pokémon versions on a Nintendo Game Boy, but combined with the modern sophistication of a Nintendo Switch to create a new classic.

Buy it! Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!, $42.99 (orig. $59.99) on amazon.com

