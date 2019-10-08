PlayStation 5 officially announced for holiday 2020

Gamers should start saving for the holidays… of next year.

On Tuesday morning, Sony announced that not only will the PlayStation 5 console be officially called “PlayStation 5,” but it will “be launching in time for Holiday 2020.”

“These updates may not be a huge surprise, but we wanted to confirm them for our PlayStation fans, as we start to reveal additional details about our vision for the next generation,” Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, wrote in a blog post on the official PlayStation site.

PlayStation 5 will ship with a new controller that comes with “two key innovations,” according to Ryan.

Haptic feedback will replace the rumble tech for a “broader range of feedback.” He wrote, “Crashing into a wall in a race car feels much different than making a tackle on the football field. You can even get a sense for a variety of textures when running through fields of grass or plodding through mud.”

The other piece involves the new adaptive L2 and R2 trigger buttons. “Developers can program the resistance of the triggers so that you feel the tactile sensation of drawing a bow and arrow or accelerating an off-road vehicle through rocky terrain,” per Ryan.

Speaking with Wired, which first reported the PlayStation 5 release window, Mark Cerny, the lead system architect for the PS4, further teased a new approach to downloading games. “Rather than treating games like a big block of data, we’re allowing finer-grained access to the data,” he says, which Wired notes could mean installing just the multiplayer campaign of a game and leaving the single player out for a later time. Other updates will come for the user interface and the controller’s speaker.

The next-gen console for PlayStation was revealed in April of this year with the first details, including ray tracing support (tracing the path of light that allows for complex 3D depictions) and hard drives to cut down on load time.

There have been rumors that a new Harry Potter RPG game — the one that had footage leak online in October 2018 — could possibly be in the works for this new console. But, for now, that’s wishful thinking.

