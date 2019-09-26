New Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order trailer teases more of the story mission

It’s here. The new Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order trailer dropped Thursday during the livestream event for Triple Force Friday goodness. With it comes new looks at the main story mission and the villains, including the Second Sister and one giant winged bat.

In the timeline of the larger Star Wars universe, Jedi: Fallen Order takes place after the events of Order 66, that dark time when the Grand Army of the Republic was ordered to track down and execute all remaining Jedi. Shameless and Gotham star Cameron Monaghan features as Cal Kestis, a young Padawan in hiding who’s found out and forced to go on the run.

The new trailer shows him narrowly escaping an attack from the Second Sister, the main antagonist in the game. Here fellow Inquisitor, the Seventh Sister, appeared in the Star Wars: Rebels animated series. Additional gameplay shows Cal in combat with some of the footmen on the Dark Side, including Purge Troopers, an elite forced trained especially to help the Second Sister hunt Jedi.

“He’s searching for something, something very precious to the Empire,” the Second Sister says in the trailer.

Following the trailer reveal, the Star Wars gatekeepers at Lucasfilm and EA Games confirmed that giant bat is a chirodactyl known as Gorgara. They also divulged that hulking, scaley-skinned figure dressed in Imperial black is indeed the Ninth Sister.

Image zoom EA Games

Image zoom EA Games

Other characters include Cal’s drusty droid pal BD-1; the return of Saw Gerrera, Forest Whitaker‘s role in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Cere Junda, a former Jedi Knight and mentor figure to Cal voiced by Debra Wilson; and Greez Dritus, described as Cere’s “lovable-yet-cranky pilot.”

The reveal of the trailer came with new Star Wars swag inspired by the game, including figures of Cal and BD-1 in Star Wars Black Series form and Funko form. The Triple Force Friday reveals kept coming with the Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition Xbox One X, which will come with a copy of the game and one month of access to Xbox Live and EA Access.

“Cal has some of the best hair in videogames at the moment,” Monaghan said.

Image zoom EA Games

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be available starting Nov. 15.

This article has been updated with more information from EA Games.

