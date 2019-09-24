The Last of Us Part II 02/21/20 type Video Games Genre Action Adventure

Fans have waited with bated breath for an update on The Last of Us Part II, and the latest State of Play announcements from Sony came through.

The highly ancitipated sequel to 2013’s horror survival adventure received a tension-building trailer with new gameplay and an official release date of Feb. 21, 2020.

Ellie and Joel return in The Last of Us Part II, only this time it’s an older Ellie who’s the main focus of the story. Now 19, she’s found love in a hopeless place — and, it appears, a sense of routine. The group she’s now with has a drill: There are those on horseback who scout routes, document in their log books, and head back if they run into anything too difficult to handle.

Based on the familiar crackling sound, Ellie presumably runs into trouble. Now she’s going after a group (did something happen to her girlfriend, Dina?) and Joel is not about to let her go on her own.

Filming of the motion-capture performances finished in April, with the game’s writer-director, Neil Druckmann, calling it “the most ambitious cinematic shoot we’ve ever done.”

And that’s a wrap on Ellie, Joel, and the most ambitious cinematic shoot we’ve ever done. Tears were shed… #TheLastOfUsPartII pic.twitter.com/mRnlP54u4N — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) April 18, 2019

Westworld actress Shannon Woodward voices Dina in the sequel, while Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker return as Ellie and Joel.

Other games teased during the State of Play include Humanity, Infinity Ward’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Wattam, Arise… A Simple Story, PlayStation VR’s lineup (including L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files), Medievil, the PS4 debut of Civilization 6, a Death Stranding limited-edition PS4 Pro bundle, Afterparty, and MLB’s The Show 19 and The Last of Us coming to PlayStation Plus’ lineup for October.

Related content: