Nintendo just dropped the highly anticipated Switch Lite — plus more new releases

The wait is (finally) over: You can now officially purchase the Nintendo Switch Lite.

While the new gaming console from Nintendo has been available for pre-order for a few months, it’s starting to ship out to customers today. And if you never got the chance to pre-order it, don’t fret: It’s available on Amazon, so if you order it right now, you can get it to your doorstep in just two days thanks to Amazon Prime shipping. (If you’re not a Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here.)

The $200 Switch Lite is designed to be a handheld gaming system without detachable controllers — it’s the newest version of the original Nintendo Switch device ($299.99; amazon.com), which can be used either as a handheld or hooked up to your TV. The Switch Lite comes in three colors: turquoise, yellow, and gray. A limited-edition version of the Nintendo Switch Lite, with a design based off the upcoming Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games, will be available in November.

All Nintendo Switch games that support handheld modes are available for the Nintendo Switch Lite. The gaming company states that “for games that do not support handheld mode, players can wirelessly connect compatible controllers (sold separately) to Nintendo Switch Lite. If using separate Joy-Con controllers, users will need to have a device to recharge them, such as the Joy-Con Charging Grip.”

The Switch Lite is smaller (it has a 5.5-inch touch screen) and lighter than the original Switch, and its battery life lasts anywhere between three to seven hours depending on what game you’re playing.

While we’re not sure if the Switch Lite will be on sale during the holidays, it’s definitely a good idea to make the purchase now before it’s low in stock soon — especially if you’re considering it as a holiday gift for the gamer in your life.

Plus, the gaming device isn’t Nintendo’s only release today: A couple of highly-anticipated games, including Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (which is already the number one best-seller in Nintendo Switch Games) and Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch, are also out now. Below, shop more of Nintendo’s new drops, plus some available for pre-order.

