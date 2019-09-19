New Terminator videogame announced: Watch the trailer

It’s time to pick up arms and chronicle the events of the Future War.

Ahead of the release of Terminator: Dark Fate, videogame publisher Reef Entertainment announced a new Terminator console game is in the works with a first trailer to preview its human-robot warfare.

The game, titled Terminator: Resistance, is set nearly 30 years in a post-apocalyptic Los Angeles after the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day. It’s the time of the Future War, which was glimpsed in previous films and entails John Connor leading the human Resistance in a war against robots.

In the first-person shooter, players take hold of Resistance soldier Jacob Rivers. He may seem like a low-ranking private, but he becomes Skynet’s latest target who’s been marked for termination. We know the robots are destined to lose this fight, but this story explores the cost.

Enemies will include familiar models like the T-800, as well as completely new threats. Players can battle them with a diverse arsenal of plasma weaponry and, for a franchise that loves playing with the timeline, the ending will change based on your decisions in the game.

Developed by Teyon, Terminator: Resistance is set for release on Xbox One, PS4, and PC this Dec. 3.

