Nintendo just dropped a Super Mario-themed advent calendar you can only get on Amazon

Image zoom Amazon

Nintendo gave Super Mario the festive treatment, just in time for the holidays.

The popular gaming company recently released a Super Mario-themed advent calendar filled with 17 figurines of your favorite characters from the gaming series, including Mario, Princess Peach, Luigi, and more. The calendar also includes an additional seven accessories (think super mushrooms and stars), for a total of 24 treats to open up every day of December until the 25th.

The Mushroom Kingdom calendar even features pop-up decorations like trees and flowers, so it can act as a display for the figurines and accessories in the box. Take note: Since it’s exclusive to Amazon, you can only shop it on the retail giant.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy it! Nintendo Super Mario Advent Calendar, $49.99 on amazon.com

Nintendo’s advent calendar comes just a few weeks before its new Nintendo Switch Lite drop on September 20 ($199.96; amazon.com), which is still available for pre-order. If you have the holidays on your mind — December is only three months away, after all — both would make a perfect gaming bundle for any Nintendo (or Super Mario) lover.

The Super Mario calendar is the second video game advent calendar to be dropped on Amazon so far, following Funko Pop’s Fortnite advent calendar release last month. Not to mention, brands like Lego and Disney have also hopped on the advent calendar train — while nothing is sold out at the moment, we anticipate sales will be spiking soon as the holidays get closer and closer.

Below, shop even more toy-filled advent calendars from Funko Pop, Lego, and Disney.

Image zoom Funko

Buy it! Funko Advent Calendar: Fortnite, $39.99 (orig. $59.99) on amazon.com

Image zoom LEGO

Buy it! LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar, $37.27 (orig. $39.99) on amazon.com

Image zoom Funko

Buy it! Funko Advent Calendar: Marvel 80th Anniversary, $39.99 (orig. $59.99) on amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy it! Disney Mickey Mouse Advent Calendar, $32.74 on amazon.com