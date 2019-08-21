The Joker, the Terminator, and Spawn are coming to Mortal Kombat 11 as DLC fighters

Mortal Kombat 11 04/23/19 type Video Games Genre Action

Mortal Kombat 11 is one of the best-selling video games of 2019, but as with so many modern games, the experience isn’t over yet. On Wednesday, the game unveiled a trailer for its first pack of downloadable content (DLC). This “Kombat Pack” spices up the fighting game by adding famous characters from other franchises: Spawn, the Joker, and even the Terminator.

The video features each of the six downloadable characters walking onto the screen, one by one. The Joker is looking particularly dapper here, while the Terminator’s look strongly resembles the grizzled version of Arnold Schwarzenegger seen in promos for the upcoming film Terminator: Dark Fate.

The first two characters from the pack, MK veterans Shang Tsung and Nightwolf, are available now, with the other four slated for staggered releases over the next few months. The Terminator joins the battle Oct. 8, Sindel arrives Nov. 26, the Joker laughs it up Jan. 28, and Spawn comes last but not least March 17.

Watch the trailer above.

Related content: