The Fortnite advent calendar from Funko Pop is officially available for preorder

Image zoom Funko (2)

Fortnite fans, rejoice: The advent calendar of your dreams is here.

Funko Pop just revealed its third advent calendar for the holiday season, filled with micro-figurines from the popular video game, Fortnite. The calendar is jam-packed with 24 Funko Pops, including favorites like Rabbit Raider, Merry Marauder, and Whiteout, for every day of December until Christmas. You can add it to your cart right now, and expect it to ship starting Oct. 1.

The pop culture collectibles brand dropped its first two calendars, featuring Marvel and Harry Potter characters, in July.

Image zoom Funko

Buy it! Funko Advent Calendar: Fortnite, $59.99 on amazon.com

The new release has already made its way into the top 25 best-selling action figures on Amazon, while Funko’s Marvel calendar ($48.37; amazon.com) still reigns as its number one best-selling advent calendar.

If you’re on the fence about pre-ordering the calendar, you’ll want to add it to your cart sooner rather than later. Over 250 million people play the game as of March 2019 according to its publisher Epic Games, which means this calendar is bound to sell out lightning fast once it’s released.

Below, check out some full-sized Funko Pops from the Fortnite collection, and browse through its entire Fortnite storefront on Amazon here.

Image zoom Funko

Buy it! Funko Pop! Games: Fortnite Black Knight, $9.57 on amazon.com

Image zoom Funko

Buy it! Funko Pop! Games: Fortnite Skull Trooper, $6.87 on amazon.com

Image zoom Funko

Buy it! Funko Pop! Games: Fortnite Cuddle Team Leader, $4.99 on amazon.com

Image zoom Funko

Buy it! Funko Pop! Games: Fortnite Loot Llama, $9.98 on amazon.com

Image zoom Funko

Buy it! Funko Pop! Games: Fortnite Merry Marauder, $9 on amazon.com