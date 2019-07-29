New Blair Witch videogame footage uncovers psychological horrors

Blair Witch type Movie

The first Blair Witch gameplay trailer for the upcoming videogame comes out of the woods and onto your screens. Before we get started, if the dog dies in the end, we’re done.

Unveiled at this year’s E3 convention, Blair Witch, the title from Bloober Team and Lionsgate Games, uses the first-person POV to bring new psychological terrors to the horror franchise.

In this original story for the Xbox One family of devices, you play as Ellis, a former police officer who joins the search for a missing boy in the Black Hills Forest near Burkittsville, Maryland in 1996. Bullet is your trusty canine companion and, as the gameplay footage shows, you can give him commands, such as seeking clues through the trees and digging up hints in the ground. You can pet him, too, ’cause he’s such a good boy. Yes he is!

Image zoom Bloober Team, Lionsgate Games

But, as Ellis says, “There’s something really messed up going on in these woods.”

Being that it’s Blair Witch and all, the game offers that classic first-person shaky camcorder perspective, ominous stick figures dangling from tree branches (the calling card of the witch), and a haunted house, all casting mind tricks on Ellis in toying with his troubled past.

Then there’s the actual monstrosity lurking in the darkness that you’ll have to face with a flashlight in hand.

Image zoom Bloober Team, Lionsgate Games

Blair Witch will drop this Aug. 30.

Related contet: