Pokemon fans, rejoice: You can finally add Squirtle to your team.

Funko Pop just released the popular water Pokemon last week, making it the fourth Pokemon figurine the company has ever created. Many fans have been waiting for it to arrive so they can have a complete set of first-generation starter Pokemon (other previously-released figurines include Bulbasaur and Charmander).

While Squirtle is currently only available for pre-order and will start shipping in September, the Funko Pop has already made its way to the number one spot on Amazon’s best-selling action figures list in just one week. The same thing happened earlier this month, when Funko’s Marvel and Harry Potter Advent Calendars became best-sellers almost immediately after they were released.

Even though it’s a hot-ticket item, the Squirtle Funko Pop is only $11, while the older Charmander and Bulbasaur figurines are actually under $10 — which means you can buy all three for less than $30. And Funko also makes a Pikachu figurine, which retails for $40, if you’re willing to splurge a little more.

