Stranger Things and Fortnite crossover brings Demogorgons and Chief Hopper

Fortnite turned the game Upside Down with its latest crossover.

Timed to the premiere of Stranger Things season 3 on Netflix this week, Epic Games unleashed new character skins in the Item Shop inspired by the hit series: one for David Harbour’s Chief Hopper and another for the monstrous Demogorgons.

Image zoom Fortnite Game Twitter; Netflix

The down side to this Upside Down is that, unlike the John Wick and Avengers crossovers, there doesn’t appear to be a limited event planned. It just seems to be the outfits-for-purchase, on top of a specialty “Vines Wrap” for your weapons.

A rep for Epic Games was not available to respond to EW’s request for comment.

Image zoom Fortnite Game Twitter

Players were tipped off to the crossover when they noticed portals resembling the Upside Down doorways from Stranger Things appearing in the Mega Mall. No, they did not bring gamers face to face with Demogorgons, but the gateways did portal them off to another area.

Another clue has been lingering for the past two months: the existence of a Scoops Ahoy store. Scoops Ahoy is the name of the ice cream parlor in Starcourt Mall from Stranger Things season 3. Joe Keery’s Steve works there with new character Robin (played by Maya Hawke).

Image zoom Netflix

The Hopper outfit is available for 1,500 “v bucks” and Demogorgon skin is available for 1,200.

Stranger Things season 3 is available to stream now on Netflix.

Related content: