Tons of Amazon Prime Day entertainment deals are here early — including an exclusive Star Wars Funko Pop

Image zoom Funko; Apple; Sony

Prime Day is less than two weeks away, but you don’t have to wait until July 15 to start saving big. Amazon has already announced some major early bird deals to satisfy all your entertainment needs, from noise-canceling headphones that make it sound like you’re at a Beyoncé concert to that Apple Watch you’ve been eyeing for way too long.

On top of early access to discounts, the retail giant also has some exclusive products launching in honor for the big day — like this new Star Wars Funko Pop featuring Han Solo on the Millennium Falcon. If you’re already a Prime member, you can shop these special launches right now (which we recommend, since items like these Kygo Life headphones are already going out of stock for pre-order) or sign up for a free 30-day membership to gain access.

To get ahead of the (virtual) crowds, here are some of the best Prime Day tech deals and new releases you can shop now:

While there aren’t many major gaming devices on sale at the moment, we’re keeping our fingers crossed that user favorites like the Nintendo Switch will have prices cut soon.

You can keep an eye on lightning gaming deals here and all other Prime Day early access deals here, but keep in mind that a majority only last for a few hours, so you have to shop fast. Plus, we’ll be updating all the best deals you should be snapping up as they go live, so make sure to bookmark — and keep refreshing — this page as Prime Day nears. Happy bargaining!

Best Amazon Prime Day 2019 Entertainment, Electronics, and Gaming Deals

Image zoom Funko

Buy it! Funko Pop! Deluxe: Star Wars Millennium Falcon with Han Solo, $64.99 on amazon.com

Image zoom Sony

Buy it! Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones, $298 (orig. $349.99) on amazon.com

Image zoom NETGEAR

Buy it! NETGEAR R6700 Nighthawk Smart WiFi Router, $88.97 (orig. $129.99) on amazon.com

Image zoom Activision

Buy it! Xbox One Collector’s Edition: Destiny 2, $159.88 (orig. $249.99) on amazon.com

Image zoom Toshiba

Buy it! Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Fire TV Edition, $299.99 (orig. $380) on amazon.com

Image zoom Apple

Buy it! Apple Watch Series 3, $199 (orig. $279) on amazon.com

Image zoom Respawn

Buy it! RESPAWN-800 Racing Style Gaming Rocker Chair, $164.99 on amazon.com