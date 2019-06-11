Nintendo just announced a Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel — watch the trailer

Nintendo says a sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is now in development for the Nintendo Switch, surprising fans at the end of its E3 Direct with the news and a first-look trailer.

Just when it seemed like the presentation was over, Nintendo announced the game and preview, above, which shows Link and Zelda walking through a cave and stumbling upon a very evil-looking corpse. Although not much was revealed about the game, this is one of the more exciting announcements from Nintendo’s Direct. Breath of the Wild, which came out in March 2017 at the same time as the Switch, quickly became one of the best-reviewed video games of all time, according to Forbes.

No release date has been announced, as the game is currently still in development. Fans will be able to get their Legend of Zelda fix when another game for the Switch that was featured in this Direct, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, hits shelves Sept. 20.

Related content: