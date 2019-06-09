Microsoft announces 'Blair Witch' video game

Microsoft announced there’s a Blair Witch video game set to be released this summer, during their Sunday presentation at E3.

Based on the horror movie franchise, the first person, psychological horror game takes place in Maryland’s Black Hills Forest in 1996 where a young boy has disappeared. As Ellis, a former police officer with a troubled past, the gamer joins the search. What starts off as an ordinary investigation soon turns into an endless nightmare as you confront your fears and the Blair Witch, a mysterious force that haunts the woods.

In the trailer released by developers, the Bloober Team, you can even see Bullet the dog before he runs into the woods.

The story-driven game will be available for both XBOX One and PC platforms on August 30.

The Blair Witch Project was a surprise hit after its July 16, 1999 release. The horror film used the found footage technique to tell their story about three filmmaking students who hike the Black Hills near Burkittsville, Maryland in 1994. They’re there to film a documentary about a local legend known as the Blair Witch, but they disappear. Their equipment and footage is found a year later.

A trilogy of games based on the film was released in 2000 to mixed reviews.

