Keanu Reeves to play character in Cyberpunk 2077 game — watch the trailer

Has Keanu Reeves gotten himself cloned? That would explain his ability to appear in so many films of late, from Siberia to Destination Wedding to Replicas to John Wick: Chapter 3 to Always Be My Maybe to the upcoming Toy Story 4 and Bill & Ted Face the Music. A clone of Keanu — or “Clonu, as we’ve decided to call him — would also be on-brand given his latest project.

It was announced Sunday afternoon that the Matrix and Johnny Mnemonic star has returned to the world of cyberpunk to play a character named Johnny Silverhand in-studio CD PROJEKT RED’s new game Cyberpunk 2077. In addition to his appearance and voice, Reeves is also providing full-body motion capture for the character. The game’s trailer was premiered at E3 in Los Angeles at the Microsoft presentation, which was attended by Reeves. The game will be released on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, April 16, 2020.

Cyberpunk 2077 is a narrative-driven, open world RPG set in a dangerous metropolis of the future called Night City. The game follows the story of V, a hired gun on the rise in a world of cyberenhanced street warriors, tech-savvy netrunners and corporate life-hackers.

Watch the — expletives-featuring — trailer for Cyberpunk 2077 above.

Related content: