Elden Ring, George R.R. Martin's fantasy video game with Dark Souls creator, revealed at E3

With a leak and a prayer, Elden Ring, a new video game fantasy world from Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin and Dark Souls creator Hidetaka Miyazaki, has been officially revealed at Sunday’s Microsoft presentation at E3.

“I doubt you could even imagine it,” a voice says in the teaser shown in the Microsoft Theater. “That which commanded the stars, giving life its fullest brilliance, the Elden Ring… oh Elden Ring… shattered by someone or something. Don’t tell me you don’t see it. Look up at the sky. It burns.”

Thanks to a giant leak online, gamers were already tipped off to the reveal on Friday. Developed by FromSoftware (home of the Dark Souls series) and produced by Bandai Namco Entertainment, the game is described as an “expansive fantasy Action-RPG game” set within “a sprawling realm steeped in a rich and bloody history” created by Martin and Miyazaki.

Sunday also brought the official logo and title treatment confirming the “brand new action RPG” nature of the game.

“Collaborating with George R.R. Martin to create the Elden Ring mythos has been a genuinely delightful experience and a source of wonderful inspiration,” Miyazaki, the president of FromSoftware and game director on Elden Ring, said in a statement. “The team is working hard to ensure that the world of ELDEN RING will be a fascinating place for players to explore, filled with peril and wonder from its furthest reaches to its lowest depths. This is a FromSoftware title through and through, rich in fantasy and RPG action. We sincerely hope you look forward to it.”

“Building the world of Elden Ring with Miyazaki-san and his team was a treat!” Martin said in his own statement. “The graphics, mythos, and action-RPG gameplay will deliver an unforgettable experience. I can’t wait for people to see what Elden Ring has in store for them.”

Martin first teased the release in May on a blog post published to his website. There, as he previewed what’s next for him following the finale of HBO’s Game of Thrones, based on his Song of Ice & Fire book series, he revealed, “I’ve consulted on a video game out of Japan.”

Miyazaki, President and Game Director of FromSoftware Inc., is known for his work on franchises like Dark Souls, Armored, and the recently released Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

Elden Ring is expected to launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC at an unknown date.

