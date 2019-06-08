First look at Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order gameplay revealed

The force is strong with this one.

Lucky onlookers at the EA Play pre-E3 event on Saturday in Los Angeles got a first look at the gameplay for EA and Respawn Entertainment’s new game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

The new footage, which can be viewed above, shows young Padawan Cal Kestis (voiced by Gotham‘s Cameron Monaghan) on the run, battling his enemies with his blue lightsaber and droid in tow.

Forest Whitaker’s Saw Gerrera from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story also makes an appearance in the footage, as does the Wookiee home planet of Kashyyyk.

The game takes place in the years after the Emperor’s Order 66, which wiped out the Jedi order (that’s sometime between the events of Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith and Episode IV — A New Hope).

The first details and official trailer of the upcoming game were revealed in April at Star Wars Celebration. “It’s an action-melee game,” said game director Stig Asmussen at the time. “You play as a Jedi on the run, in training, with a lightsaber and Force powers. We made sure the combat is easy to pick up, but if you put the time in you can master it. It has a lot of depth.”

“We call the combat in the game thoughtful combat,” Asmussen added. “What that means is you really have to size up your enemies, and identify and exploit their weaknesses with all the powers that you have.”

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will release Nov. 15.

