Image zoom Oculus VR

There’s no question that virtual reality has been changing the gaming world over the last few years, and it’s only continuing to get more advanced. Tech company Oculus released its newest VR headset, the Quest — a completely wireless and standalone headset that doesn’t require PC connection — just two weeks ago, and it’s already become an Amazon best-seller.

The Oculus Quest headset is the company’s first all-in-one virtual gaming system that doesn’t need to be connected to a gaming console or computer in order to be used. (Its predecessor, the Oculus Go, which retails for $199, is also standalone, but it’s mainly intended for media consumption as opposed to playing games.) One of the first of its kind on the market, the console is ready to be used right out of the box — all it requires is a quick setup via the Oculus mobile app on your phone. Reviewers say the Quest’s main menu interface is similar to the Oculus Go, where you can access everything you need, including settings, your games library, and app store. Along with the headset, you’ll receive two touch controllers, a power adapter, AA batteries, and a “frame friendly spacer” for those who wear glasses.

Image zoom Oculus VR

Oculus Quest All-in-One VR Gaming Headset, $399

The headset has already racked up 160 positive, four to five-star reviews on Amazon from experienced gamers and virtual reality newbies alike who say that the headset has exceeded their expectations — and is the best purchase they’ve made in years.

“Oculus Quest blew my expectations away. I’ve been freaking out telling everyone I know how amazing it is. At one point playing Superhot I was going to step off a building and my body wouldn’t let me do it. I actually had to lift up the headset to tell my brain, ‘No look, we really will be fine.’ I spent 9.5 hours in the Quest (purchased and Anker power pack) and purchased 80% of the games out there,” one reviewer wrote. “Thank you Oculus for this all in one, wireless and extremely immersive system. After a lifetime of gaming (I’ve owned literally every system) I feel this was the greatest and most exhilarating gaming experience of my life. It felt like I was on Star Trek’s Holodeck. Amazing!”

You can grab a Quest for $399 with 64GB of storage or for $499 with 128GB. Amazon expects the headset to ship out in two to three weeks, but in the meantime, you can browse through all its hyper-enthusiastic and incredibly detailed reviews. Just try not to get too excited while you wait.