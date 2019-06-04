Jumanji videogame welcomes you to the jungle this November

It was only a matter of time before someone made a videogame out of the new Jumanji movie, the one that saw Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Jack Black, and Kevin Hart getting sucked into a videogame jungle world. In this case, that “someone” is a collective of videogame publishers and Sony Pictures.

Today brings word that the Jumanji franchise, which began with the 1995 film, will be spun off into a console game coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC this Nov. 15, courtesy of Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe, Outright Games, Funsolve, and Sony.

Jumanji: The Video Game will feature the core characters that appeared in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle — Dr. Smolder Bravestone (in the likeness of Johnson), Ruby Roundhouse (Gillan), Franklin “Mouse” Finbar (Hart), and Professor Shelly Oberon (Black). In control of these heroes, you’ll “seek to find the precious Jewels of Jumanji, save the world, and find a way home,” while facing “a deadly array of exotic creatures, dangerous locations, and an army of evil marauders.”

The game comes with a multi-player function, allowing up to four players to play together in online or split-screen modes.

Says Funsolve Founder and Director Richard Tawn, “We’ve got some incredibly exciting features and reveals coming soon, but for now let’s just say the game is coming this November, and puts you in the shoes of iconic Jumanji heroes.”

If one of those reveals doesn’t include Nick Jonas’ Jefferson “Seaplane” McDonough, we riot!

