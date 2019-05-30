Ghostbusters: The Video Game with original film actors getting remastered

Ghostbusters type Movie

The original Ghostbusters video game is getting a fresh, new look for 2019.

A remastered version of Ghostbusters: The Video Game, the 2009 action-adventure release featuring the voices and likenesses of the first film’s stars, will be released this year for modern consoles (including PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch), as well as PC.

As the announcement trailer shows, familiar cutscenes and combat sequences are there, and so are the voices of Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, and the late Harold Ramis. It’s the same story from writers Aykroyd and Ramis, who wrote 1984’s Ghostbusters, but with a 4K makeover.

The game takes place after Ghostbusters II when the phantasm-hunting crew adds a new recruit to the roster and goes around the Big Apple teaching him how to handle the supernatural.

“All of the in-game videos and cutscenes were found on a hard drive in storage from one of the original creators and remastered in 4K,” Matt McKnight, the biz dev director and producer on the remastered game, wrote in a blog post on PlayStation’s website. The great storytelling and audio has all been preserved while enhanced textures and lighting complete the package.”

The news comes as game developers are planning for the big E3 convention this year, a platform to announce and preview some of the biggest titles coming to the gaming world in the near (and not-so near) future. It also comes as Jason Reitman is planning a new movie set in the world of the original film, which was helmed by his dad, Ivan Reitman.

According to McKnight, more details on the game will be announced “soon.”

