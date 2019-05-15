Baba Yaga will fight again: John Wick crossover coming to Fortnite

UPDATE: The leaks are confirmed. Epic Games unleashed an official teaser trailer for John Wick’s impending crossover into the world of Fortnite. And it’s available to play now!

EARLIER: Baba Yaga will fight again, this time in the Battle Royale.

Details of an upcoming John Wick–Fortnite crossover event have leaked, according to Eurogamer and Variety, which cite Fortnite data miner Lucas7yoshi. A rep for Epic Games declined to comment.

According to the leaks, which include imagery of character skins, the limited time mode (LTM) will include both a regular John Wick skin and a “damaged” version of the Keanu Reeves character.

Following movie tie-ins for Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, this new LTM will apparently be called “Wick’s Bounty” and charge players with taking out other “bounty hunters” for gold tokens, made in the style of the coins from the world of the Continental in the John Wick films.

Last week, a laser-focused Reddit user spotted the home of the assassin known as Baba Yaga appeared on the Fortnite map in Paradise Palms.

Also better image of the backbling, and the full size john wick skin image pic.twitter.com/vsGoViwUcA — Lucas7yoshi_ // Fortnite Leaks & News (@lucas7yoshi_) May 15, 2019

Wrap/Umbrella seem to be encrypted still pic.twitter.com/2BCsGSLCRc — Lucas7yoshi_ // Fortnite Leaks & News (@lucas7yoshi_) May 15, 2019

Previous LTMs have seen Thanos from Avengers: Infinity War descend upon the Battle Royale map in the form of a character skin that transformed the player into the Mad Titan by way of an Infinity Gauntlet. A subsequent movie-based crossover with Endgame brought some of earth’s mightiest weapons, including Thor’s Stormbreaker axe, to the arena.

With John Wick: Chapter 3 now rampaging towards theaters Friday, the avenger of wronged puppies is now ready to exact his wrath in Fortnite.

This news comes after Lionsgate Games already announced a PC/console game based on the movie called John Wick Hex.

Introducing #JohnWickHex – The first John Wick PC/Console game. Plan and Execute like John Wick himself. Learn more about @JohnWickHex here: https://t.co/vCOJmaRikH pic.twitter.com/g8B95dFl5I — John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (@JohnWickMovie) May 8, 2019

