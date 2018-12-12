Marvel movie stunt actors create live-action Super Smash Bros.

When you’re a professional Hollywood stunt actor with a lot of downtime between jobs, why not use your skills for the betterment of mankind and make a real-life version of a video game?

YouTuber The Legend of Micah (a.k.a. Micah Moore) got a bunch of stuntmen from the Marvel Cinematic Universe together to direct a live-action take on a Super Smash Bros. skirmish.

Ben Aycrigg (Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel, Venom) takes the role of Mario, Alex Hashioka (Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Avengers: Infinity War, The Walking Dead) plays Link, Tang Nguyen (Baywatch, The 5th Wave, Hancock) plays Ness, and Matt Scheib (Blockers, The Walking Dead, Captain America: Civil War) takes over as Captain Falcon.

All four duke it out in a nearly three-minute-long epic smackdown, complete with Nintendo-level graphics, blockbuster-worthy fight sequences, and a finale nod to the most recent video game release, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

These guys know how to throw a punch, take a hit, and make it all look cool.

Related content: