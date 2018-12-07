God of War wins Game of the Year at the 2018 Game Awards

God of War won Game of the Year at Thursday night’s The Game Awards. Long live the Ghost of Sparta.

Game director Cory Barlog wept when the first glowing wave of game reviews hit the web for his soft reboot to the long-running mythic franchise for Playstation. He teared up again when he won Best Game Direction earlier in The Game Awards ceremony, honoring the year’s highest achievements in gaming. When he took the stage with his team, including actors Christopher Judge (the voice of Kratos) and Sunny Suljic (the voice of Atreus), he was dried-eyed but grateful.

“Please thank the creators,” he said, “and not just creators of games, creators of movies, creators of comic books, creators of every single thing that enriches our lives, that makes us believe that magic is real.”

We’re not saying we toldja so, but check out EW’s Best of 2018 issue to see our pick for Best Video Game.

God of War takes its titular character, Kratos, and moves him into the world of Norse mythology, a change of pace from the vengeful Greek gods. (Not that Viking deities are any better.) There he sets forth on a path with his son, Atreus, to honor his late wife, yielding the most emotionally impactful, character-driven installment in the series.

Red Dead Redemption, Rockstar Games’ 10-years-in-the-making Western release, was a frontrunner for the coveted Game of the Year title. The game still swept multiple categories and received the most wins of the night with four total. God of War received three, but they were pretty big titles.

Nominees for The Game Awards are determined by a jury comprised of more than 60 publications — including Entertainment Weekly! The winners are then decided upon by a combination of jury voting and fan participation.

See the full list of winners below.

GAME OF THE YEAR

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)

Celeste (Matt Makes Games)

God of War (Sony Santa Monica / SIE) — WINNER

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / SIE)

Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

BEST ONGOING GAME

Destiny 2 (Bungie / Activision)

Fortnite (Epic Games) — WINNER

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Overwatch (Blizzard)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)

BEST GAME DIRECTION

A Way Out (Hazelight Studios / EA)

Detroit: Become Human (Quantic Dream / SIE)

God of War (Sony Santa Monica / SIE) — WINNER

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / SIE)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

BEST NARRATIVE

Detroit: Become Human (Quantic Dream / SIE)

God of War (Sony Santa Monica / SIE)

Life is Strange 2: Episode 1 (Dontnod Entertainment / Square Enix)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / SIE)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games) — WINNER

BEST ART DIRECTION

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)

God of War (Sony Santa Monica / SIE)

Octopath Traveler (Square Enix / Acquire / Nintendo)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

Return of Obra Din (3909 LLC) — WINNER

BEST SCORE/MUSIC PRESENTED BY SPOTIFY

Celeste (Lena Raine)

God of War (Bear McCreary)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (John Paesano)

Ni No Kuni II (Joe Hisaishi)

Octopath Traveler (Yasunori Nishiki)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Woody Jackson) — WINNER

BEST AUDIO DESIGN PRESENTED BY DOLBY

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Treyarch Studios / Activision)

Forza Horizon 4 (Playground Games / Turn 10 Studios / Microsoft Studios)

God of War (Sony Santa Monica / SIE)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / SIE)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games) — WINNER

BEST PERFORMANCE

Bryan Dechart as Connor, Detroit: Become Human

Christopher Judge as Kratos, God of War

Melissanthi Mahut as Kassandra, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Roger Clark as Arthur Morgan, Red Dead Redemption 2 — WINNER

Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker, Marvel’s Spider-Man

GAMES FOR IMPACT

11-11 Memories Retold (Digixart / Aardman Animations / BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)

Celeste (Matt Makes Games) — WINNER

Florence (Mountains / Annapurna Interactive)

Life is Strange 2: Episode 1 (Dontnod Entertainment / Square Enix)

The Missing: JJ Macfield and the Island of Memories (White Owls / Arc System Works)

BEST INDEPENDENT GAME

Celeste (Matt Makes Games) — WINNER

Dead Cells (Motion Twin)

Into the Breach (Subset Games)

Return of the Obra Dinn (3909 LLC)

The Messenger (Sabotage Studio)

BEST MOBILE

Donut County (Ben Esposito / Annapurna Interactive)

Florence (Mountains / Annapurna Interactive) — WINNER

Fortnite (Epic Games)

PUBG MOBILE (Lightspeed & Quantum / Tencent Games)

Reigns: Game of Thrones (Nerial / Developer Digital)

BEST VR/AR Game

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission (SIE Japan Studio / SIE) — WINNER

Beat Saber (Beat Games)

Firewall Zero Hour (First Contact Entertainment / SIE)

Moss (Polyarc Games)

Tetris Effect (Resonair / Enhance, Inc)

BEST ACTION GAME

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Treyarch / Activision)

Dead Cells (Motion Twin) — WINNER

Destiny 2: Forsaken (Bungie / Activision)

Far Cry 5 (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)

Mega Man 11 (Capcom)

BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE GAME

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)

God of War (Sony Santa Monica / SIE) — WINNER

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / SIE)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Eidos Montreal / Crystal Dynamics / Square Enix)

BEST ROLE PLAYING GAME

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix / Square Enix)

Monster Hunter: World (Capcom) — WINNER

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom (Level 5 / BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)

Octopath Traveler (Square Enix / Acquire / Nintendo)

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire (Obsidian Entertainment / Versus Evil)

BEST FIGHTING

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle (Arc System Works)

Dragon Ball FighterZ (Arc System Works / BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) — WINNER

Soul Calibur VI (Bandai Namco Studios / BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)

Street Fighter V Arcade (Dimps / Capcom)

BEST FAMILY GAME

Mario Tennis Aces (Camelot Software Planning / Nintendo)

Nintendo Labo (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Overcooked 2 (Ghost Town Games / Team 17) — WINNER

Starlink: Battle for Atlas (Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft)

Super Mario Party (NDCube / Nintendo)

BEST STRATEGY GAME

BATTLETECH (Harebrained Schemes / Paradox Interactive

Frostpunk (11 bit studios)

Into the Breach (Subset Games) — WINNER

The Banner Saga 3 (Stoic Studio / Versus Evil)

Valkyria Chronicles 4 (Sega CS3 / Sega)

BEST SPORTS/RACING

FIFA 19 (EA Vancouver / EA Sports)

Forza Horizon 4 (Playground Games / Turn 10 Studios / Microsoft Studios) — WINNER

Mario Tennis Aces (Camelot Software Planning / Nintendo)

NBA 2K19 (Visual Concepts / 2K Sports)

Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 (PES Productions / Konami)

BEST MULTIPLAYER GAME

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Treyarch / Activision)

Destiny 2: Forsaken (Bungie / Activision)

Fortnite (Epic Games) — WINNER

Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)

Sea of Thieves (Rare / Microsoft Studios)

BEST STUDENT GAME

Combat 2018 (Inland Norway University of Applied Sciences – Norway) — WINNER

Dash Quasar (UC Santa Cruz)

JERA (Digipen Bilbao, Spain)

LIFF (ISTART Digital – France)

RE: Charge (MIT)

BEST DEBUT INDIE GAME

Donut County (Ben Esposito / Annapurna Interactive)

Florence (Mountains / Annapurna Interactive)

Moss (Polyarc Games)

The Messenger (Sabotage Studio) — WINNER

Yoku’s Island Express (Villa Gorilla)

BEST ESPORTS GAME

CSGO

DOTA2

Fortnite

League of Legends

Overwatch — WINNER

BEST ESPORTS PLAYER PRESENTED BY OMEN BY HP

Dominique “SonicFox” McLean (Echo Fox) — WINNER

Hajime “Tokido” Taniguchi

Jian “Uzi” Zi-Hao (Royal Never Give Up)

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere)

Sung-hyeon “JJoNak” Bang (New York Excelsior)

BEST ESPORTS TEAM

Astralis (CSGO)

Cloud9 (LOL) — WINNER

Fnatic (LOL)

London Spitfire (OWL)

OG (DOTA2)

BEST ESPORTS COACH

Bok “Reapered” Han-gyu (Cloud9) — WINNER

Cristian “ppasarel” Bănăseanu (OG)

Danny “zonic” Sørensen (Astralis)

Dylan Falco (Fnatic)

Jakob “YamatoCannon” Mebdi (Team Vitality)

Janko “YNk” Paunovic (MiBR)

BEST ESPORTS EVENT

ELEAGUE Major: Boston 2018

EVO 2018

League of Legends World Championship — WINNER

Overwatch League Grand Finals

The International 2018

BEST ESPORTS HOST

Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

Alex “Machine” Richardson

AndersBlume

Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere — WINNER

Paul “RedEye” Chaloner

BEST ESPORTS MOMENT

C9 Comeback Win In Triple OT vs FAZE (ELEAGUE) — WINNER

KT vs IG Base Race (LOL Worlds)

G2 Beating RNG (LOL Worlds)

OG’s Massive Upset of LGD (DOTA 2 Finals)

SonicFox Side Switch Against Go1 in DBZ (EVO)

CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR

Dr. Lupo

Myth

Ninja — WINNER

Pokimane

Willyrex

