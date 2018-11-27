The LEGO Movie 2 to get a presumably awesome video game in 2019

With another LEGO Movie comes another LEGO Movie video game.

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part is building towards a release in theaters this Feb. 8, and it’s getting a gaming counterpart with The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame. Presumably, everything will be awesome.

New stills and game art show characters Emmet and Wyldstyle (voiced by Chris Pratt and Elizabeth Banks in the film) in digital settings inspired by what’s going on in the movie sequel.

The LEGO Movie 2 brings back the Master Builders as aliens from the Systar System, headed by Queen Watevra Wa’Nabi (Tiffany Haddish), lay siege to Bricksburg. Will Arnett’s LEGO Batman, Nick Offerman’s Metal Beard, Alison Brie’s Unikitty and Charlie Day’s Benny also make their comebacks.

Reps for Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment about whether any voice talent from the film would cross over into the game. It wasn’t the case with the first game, but, hey, can’t hurt to dream.

According to Arthur Parsons, head of design at developer TT Games Studio, “fan-favorite and exciting new characters, mysterious locations and action from both the sequel and the original [LEGO Movie]” will be available in The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame.

“Players must scour the stars for rare items, materials and tools to complete their collections and help their journey across the LEGO universe, experiencing a wide array of amazing environments, wacky vehicles and incredible creatures along the way,” he said.

The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame will be available on Playstation 4, PC, and the Xbox One family of systems on Feb. 26, 2019. The game will drop a month later on March 26 on Nintendo Switch.

