The best Black Friday video game deals

It’s the season for holiday gatherings, and the best way to spend time with and/or escape from those beloved family members is with a brand new console. Black Friday shoppers will need to dig to find discounted Nintendo Switch gear, but Sony and Microsoft are offering plenty of outstanding deals on PS4 and Xbox One consoles, accessories, and games. GameStop has even sweetened its deals by offering a $50 gift card with the purchase of any PS4, Xbox One or Switch (excluding the Marvel’s Spider-Man PS4 bundle and Minecraft Xbox One bundle). Here are some of the best gaming deals available this Black Friday week.
PlayStation 4
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 1 TB PlayStation 4 bundle – $199 (normally $299) available at Target, Walmart, GameStop, Best Buy
- DualShock 4 Wireless Controllers – $38.99-39.99 (normally $59.99) available at Target, Walmart, GameStop, Best Buy, Amazon, Newegg
- PlayStation Plus 12-month subscription – $39.99 (normally $59.99) available at PlayStation Store and other retailers.
- PlayStation VR ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission and Moss bundle – $199 (normally $299) available at Best Buy, Gamestop, Target
- PlayStation VR CREED: Rise to Glory and SUPERHOT VR bundle – $249 (normally $349) available at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, GameStop, Walmart
Xbox One
- Xbox One X 1 TB – $399 (normally $499) available at Microsoft, Target, Walmart, Best Buy
- Xbox One S Minecraft Creator Bundle 1 TB – $199 (Normally $299) available at Microsoft, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop, Amazon
- Xbox One S and Xbox One X bundles (Fallout 76, Battlefield V, Forza Horizon 4, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, NBA 2K19, PLAYERUNKNOWN’s Battlegrounds, and more) – $229-$429 (normally $299-$499) available at Microsoft, Best Buy, Target, GameStop, Walmart, Amazon
- Xbox One wireless controller – $39.99 (normally $59.99) available at Target, Walmart, GameStop
Nintendo Switch
- Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 bundle – $299 (normally $359) available at Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop
- All Switch cases and wired controllers – 20% off regular price at Target
Games
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition – $9.99 at GameStop
- God of War – $17 at GameStop
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection (PS4, Xbox One) – $19.99 at GameStop
- Far Cry 5 – $24.99 at Gamestop
- Mario+Rabbids Kingdom Battle and more – $25 at Target
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Madden 19, FIFA 19, NBA2K19 – $27 at GameStop
- Call of Duty Black Ops 4 – $38 at GameStop
- Fallout 76 – $39.99 at GameStop
- Soul Caliber VI (PS4, Xbox One) and more – $35 at Target
- Super Mario Odyssey – $48.99 at Target, Walmart
