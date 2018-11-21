The best Black Friday video game deals

It’s the season for holiday gatherings, and the best way to spend time with and/or escape from those beloved family members is with a brand new console. Black Friday shoppers will need to dig to find discounted Nintendo Switch gear, but Sony and Microsoft are offering plenty of outstanding deals on PS4 and Xbox One consoles, accessories, and games. GameStop has even sweetened its deals by offering a $50 gift card with the purchase of any PS4, Xbox One or Switch (excluding the Marvel’s Spider-Man PS4 bundle and Minecraft Xbox One bundle). Here are some of the best gaming deals available this Black Friday week.

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 bundle – $299 (normally $359) available at Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop

All Switch cases and wired controllers – 20% off regular price at Target

Games

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition – $9.99 at GameStop

God of War – $17 at GameStop

Diablo III: Eternal Collection (PS4, Xbox One) – $19.99 at GameStop

Far Cry 5 – $24.99 at Gamestop

Mario+Rabbids Kingdom Battle and more – $25 at Target

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Madden 19, FIFA 19, NBA2K19 – $27 at GameStop

Call of Duty Black Ops 4 – $38 at GameStop

Fallout 76 – $39.99 at GameStop

Soul Caliber VI (PS4, Xbox One) and more – $35 at Target

Super Mario Odyssey – $48.99 at Target, Walmart

