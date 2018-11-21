The best Black Friday video game deals

Courtesy Netflix
Evan Lewis
November 21, 2018 at 12:00 PM EST
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

It’s the season for holiday gatherings, and the best way to spend time with and/or escape from those beloved family members is with a brand new console. Black Friday shoppers will need to dig to find discounted Nintendo Switch gear, but Sony and Microsoft are offering plenty of outstanding deals on PS4 and Xbox One consoles, accessories, and games. GameStop has even sweetened its deals by offering a $50 gift card with the purchase of any PS4, Xbox One or Switch (excluding the Marvel’s Spider-Man PS4 bundle and Minecraft Xbox One bundle). Here are some of the best gaming deals available this Black Friday week.

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

Nintendo Switch

  • Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 bundle – $299 (normally $359) available at Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop
  • All Switch cases and wired controllers – 20% off regular price at Target 

Games

  • Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition – $9.99 at GameStop
  • God of War – $17 at GameStop
  • Diablo III: Eternal Collection (PS4, Xbox One) – $19.99 at GameStop
  • Far Cry 5 – $24.99 at Gamestop
  • Mario+Rabbids Kingdom Battle and more – $25 at Target
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Madden 19, FIFA 19, NBA2K19 – $27 at GameStop
  • Call of Duty Black Ops 4 – $38 at GameStop
  • Fallout 76 – $39.99 at GameStop
  • Soul Caliber VI (PS4, Xbox One) and more – $35 at Target
  • Super Mario Odyssey – $48.99 at Target, Walmart

Related content:

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now