'Surprise, motherf—!' Terry Crews gets wild in new Crackdown 3 trailer

X018, the Xbox fan event happening in Mexico City this weekend, brought out some truly wild first-look footage from upcoming games. Enter Terry Crews, who goes totally bonkers with himself — yes, it’s Crews with Crews — in the new announcement trailer for Crackdown 3.

Commander Jaxon, Crews’ avatar counterpart in the video game from publisher Microsoft Studios, pops up in the actor’s refrigerator and gym bag to teach him about the element of surprise. “You gotta get the jump on ’em, Crews!” he screams. So Crews gets the jump on Jaxon.

Crews lures him in with a cardboard cut out and then yells, “Surprise, motherf—!”

Now that Microsoft has your attention, the new trailer comes with the announcement that Crackdown 3 will drop on Xbox Game Pass this Feb. 15. It will also come with the multiplayer mode called Wrecking Zone, pegged as a training area for new agents where “two teams of five agents battle for supremacy,” a voiceover explains in a separate video reveal (below.)

X018 also debuted new videos for Kingdom Hearts III (confirming the return of Winnie the Pooh), Battlefield V, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Sea of Thieves Arena, and more.

Kingdom Hearts III

Battlefield V

PUBG

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Sea of Thieves: Arena

State of Decay 2

Just Cause 4

Devil May Cry 5

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: The Forge

Related content: