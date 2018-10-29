With a swish and flick, the launch trailer for LEGO Harry Potter: Collection comes flying in for Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

In 2010, LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4 allowed gamers to traverse the first four Harry Potter films with highlights from Sorcerer’s Stone, Chamber of Secrets, Prisoner of Azkaban, and Goblet of Fire. Then came Years 5-7 to complete the mini-figure series.

And now, LEGO Harry Potter: Collection brings all the years together for a new remastered release, as shown in EW’s exclusive trailer.

From Hagrid’s moonlit journey with infant Harry to the Boy Who Lived dueling Lord Voldemort during the Battle of Hogwarts, the launch trailer shows off the enhanced graphics, environments, lighting, and visual effects for the LEGO-based wizardry.

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

The Collection also comes with two DLC packs, one of which is a character pack with Godric Gryffindor, Rowena Ravenclaw, Helga Hufflepuff, Salazar Slytherin, Yule Ball Harry, Lockhart in his straightjacket, Luna with her lion head, Peeves, Hermione in her pink dress, and ghoul Ron Weasley.

The other is a spell pack featuring Cantis, Densaugeo, Ducklifors, Melofors, and Tentaclifors.

LEGO Harry Potter: Collection drops on the Xbox One and Nintendo Switch consoles tomorrow, Oct. 31.

