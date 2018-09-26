Idina Menzel, Zachary Levi, and more Disney stars invade Kingdom Hearts III cast

That “84 years” Titanic meme comes close to how long Kingdom Hearts fans have held out for the new game, but Square Enix has another treat to offer patient players. A treasure trove of Disney movie stars are lending their voices to the game characters of Kingdom Hearts III.

Frozen‘s Idina Menzel (Elsa), Kristen Bell (Anna), Josh Gad (Olaf), and Jonathan Groff (Kristoff); Tangled‘s Zachary Levi (Flynn) and Donna Murphy (Mother Gethel); Toy Story‘s John Ratzenberger (Hamm) and Wallace Shawn (Rex); Hercules’ Tate Donovan (Hercules); and Pirates of the Caribbean‘s Kevin R. McNally (Gibbs) can all be heard in the gameplay when the title finally drops on Jan. 29, 2019.

As an added touch of Disney magic, Tony Anselmo will reprise the voice of Donald Duck, Bill Farmer will reprise Goofy, and Haley Joel Osment will again voice Sora, the franchise’s protagonist on a mission with Donald and Goofy to protect the Disney worlds from darkness.

To give non-gamers some context, Kingdom Hearts II hit store shelves in December 2005. By the time the third chapter of the Disney-Final Fantasy crossover releases, it will be 13 years in between installments. Imagine waiting that long for the sequel to Avengers: Infinity War.

It was just before E3 when game director Tetsuya Nomura announced the new release date, and we’ve since seen glimpses of worlds based on Frozen, Tangled, Big Hero 6, Toy Story, Monsters Inc., and Pirates of the Caribbean.

Kingdom Hearts III will be available on Playstation and Xbox systems.