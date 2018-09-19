PlayStation unveils the PlayStation Classic, a mini version of the original console

Sony knows you need much more of a nostalgia boost than the remastered Spyro the Dragon and Crash Bandicoot games. You need a deeper throwback. So here’s the introduction of the PlayStation Classic, a new miniature recreation of the original PlayStation system that already comes pre-programmed with 20 games.

To be more specific, it’s 45 percent smaller than what players first got in 1994. As for the games, Final Fantasy VII, TEKKEN 3, R4: Ridge Racer Type 4, Jumping Flash!, and Wild Arms are part of the virtual pack with more announcements coming at a later time.

Just for scale, here’s all the power of the original system resting in a human hand.

Play Station

According to the video announcement, the open button will be used to virtually change the preloaded games instead of that totally archaic opening and closing function. That’s so ’90s.

The Classic system comes with an HDMI cable to connect to your television, two wired controllers, and a virtual memory card — all this for $99.99 ($129.99 CAD) when PlayStation Classic drops on Dec. 3. Forewarning, limited quantities will be available across Japan, North America, and Europe.