Black Cat pounces onto Marvel's Spider-Man game with new teaser

New developments are delaying Felicia Hardy’s adventures in the movies, but the latest teaser for Marvel’s Spider-Man confirms the fan-favorite femme fatale of the comics will bring her bad girl streak to Insomniac’s next big console game.

Early word around the Twitter-sphere was that Black Cat would make her introduction, but now the folks behind Sony and Marvel’s game divisions give us the official first look at the character in a video promo for The City That Never Sleeps, a series of DLCs that will be released to accompany Marvel’s Spider-Man after launch.

In The Heist, one of these DLCs, Felicia will resurface in New York City and toy with Peter Parker by leaving clues all over town. It’ll be up to Spidey to catch his old fling.

PlayStation

Black Cat marks the latest notable comic book character to emerge in Marvel’s Spider-Man. This new take on the friendly neighborhood wall-crawler envisions a more experienced superhero battling against a mysterious plot to terrorize the city. Familiar foes like Wilson Fisk (a.k.a. The Kingpin), Electro, Rhino, Scorpion, Vulture, Shocker, Mister Negative, and Silver Sable will all grapple with Spidey in the new game, dropping this Friday on Playstation 4.

The Black Cat DLC also joins Turf Wars and Silver Lining, two other installments of The City That Never Sleeps coming sometime in November and December, respectively.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Heist will be available for players to download beginning Oct. 23.