The Spyro Reignited Trilogy is giving another beloved video game character a modern upgrade. Crash Bandicoot got his own remastered edition, Sonic the Hedgehog is still churning out games, and Spider-Man is getting a massive console release. Now it’s the friendly purple fire-breathing dragon who’s catching up with the times, as shown in EW’s exclusive side-by-side comparison videos between the remastered release and the original trilogy.

Press were given a hands-on sneak peek at some of the levels featured in the new Spyro, which gives 1998’s Spyro the Dragon, 1999’s Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage!, and 2000’s Spyro: Year of the Dragon a more dynamic, more colorful, and more hi-def look.

The functionality is very much the same. Even if the last time you played Spyro was munching popcorn in your Batman jammies while punching away on the controller to your PS One (‘memba that?), charging, flaming, and gliding will come back to you naturally. But there’s another point to the remastered trilogy besides tickling that part of your brain susceptible to nostalgia, which is to introduce Spyro to a new generation of gamers.

Activision also released a series of screenshots from Spyro that offer glimpses to more of the remastered levels. That includes:

“Cloud Spires” from Spyro: Year of the Dragon

Activision

“Winter Tundra” from Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage!

Activision

“Magma Cone” from Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage!

Activision

“Sunny Villa” from Spyro: Year of the Dragon

Activision

“Sheila’s Alp” from Spyro: Year of the Dragon

Activision

“Sunny Villa” was one of the three levels demoed for press — in addition to “Stone Hill” and “Idol Springs” — and while Spyro maintains his classic look, everyone else, it seems, gets a notable makeover.

Sheila, one of the three side characters you can play in Spyro: Year of the Dragon, is no longer just an average-looking kangaroo, but instead has more defined features and personalized additives. The same goes for all those dragons you’ll find trapped in emerald statues in Spyro the Dragon, as well as enemies and characters you encounter throughout.

Some levels were off limits during the demo, including extended gameplay capture for the Spyro’s skateboarding level off of “Sunny Villa.” Activision recently announced the release date for the Spyro Reignited Trilogy had been bumped from Sep. 21 to Nov. 13 so that the new edition “not only lives up to fans’ expectations, but our own incredibly high standards.”

Whatever the case may be, the new Spyro trilogy seems to maintain all the heart of the original games, just reset in a more lush multiverse.