Activision sets release date for Dark Souls developer's Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Activision has announced a release date for FromSoftware’s next title, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Ahead of this week’s Gamescom, the publisher revealed that the stealth-action slasher will be available on PS4 and Xbox One on March 22, 2019, with the PC version currently set for simultaneous release.

First teased at the 2017 Game Awards and officially unveiled at E3 this June, Sekiro is the major new IP from Dark Souls and Bloodborne director Hidetaka Miyazaki. The game combines grappling hook-based vertical movement and ninja assassinations with a complicated yet satisfying style of white-knuckle swordplay.

In addition to the base game, Activision has also detailed a special edition that will include a 7” statue, SteelBook case, map, artbook, digital soundtrack, and replicas of in-game coins. The collector’s edition will retail for $89.99 at GameStop locations.

European fans of FromSoftware’s sadistically difficult offerings will get their first opportunity to get hands-on with Sekiro at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, which runs Aug. 21-25 — but stateside gamers will need to bide their time a little longer for their chance to die.