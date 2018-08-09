Red Dead Redemption 2 gameplay trailer dives into one of the year's biggest games

In just a couple of months, one of the most highly anticipated games of the year will drop after close to a decade of development. Patience often yields rewards, and today brings one in the form of the gameplay trailer for Red Dead Redemption 2.

Arthur Morgan is the new character at the center of the sequel to Red Dead Redemption, though we already know John Marston, the playable lead of the first game, is making a comeback. Now as a senior gun for the Van der Linde gang, Morgan can choose to help his fellow outlaws and outcasts by hunting food for the group to boost morale or interact with people to reveal secrets.

The world is much more open and much more interactive this time around. It’s filled with better combat responses, and there are different consequences for different actions you take. You can start fights or squash them, save people or let them perish. It just depends how noble or sinister you want to make Arthur.

Just don’t be mean to your horsey! The better a bond between man and the beast, the easier your ride — nay, animal companion! — will be to maneuver. Remember, your horse can die in this game, so take good care of him or her.

Red Dead Redemption 2 will drop on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One systems this Oct. 26. Players can pre-order the game.